Delhi Latest News: DL-RC is now digitally valid in Delhi, you can keep your documents in this app – Driving License and RC is now digitally valid in Delhi

Highlights The DL-RC is now digitally valid in Delhi

Documents can be placed on DigiLocker and M-Parivahan app

Digi Locker is a kind of virtual locker

New Delhi

The Delhi government has launched faceless transport service on August 11 this month, in which people are getting a variety of services from home. The Delhi government has also issued guidelines for digital service delivery. Now drivers in Delhi can keep their transport documents digital and do not have to carry their DL, RC. These documents, placed digitally on the Digi-Locker platform or the M-Transport mobile app, can be displayed by the traffic police and the traffic department upon request.

Documents kept in Digi Locker or M-Transport

The transport department has also issued a public notice in this regard. Driving licenses, registration certificates, digitally available on the DigitalClocker platform or the M-Transport app are considered valid documents under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988. The department has said that these are valid as per the certificates issued by the transport department. Only documents stored in digital format in DigiLocker and mTransport App will be considered and soft copy of DL and RC will not be considered in any other format. That is, photocopying will not be considered.

Coal press or electric? 2 years have passed but MCD is unable to make a decision

What is Digi Locker Platform

DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform for storing, sharing and verifying documents and certificates. Digi Locker is a kind of virtual locker. Aadhar card is required to open Digi Locker account. Digi Locker can store transport documents. You can upload documents up to 50MB and upload documents by creating folders. Digi Locker documents will be valid for verification. In addition, documents stored in the M Transport app will also be valid.

