Delhi Liquor News: News of Delhi’s liquor shortage today: People can’t find alcohol in Delhi, because know

Highlights About 260 private liquor shops will be closed in Delhi from October 1

The state government is trying to ensure that there is no shortage of alcohol for the people.

Asked 600 government liquor stores to keep adequate stocks

New Delhi

A week before the closure of about 260 private liquor shops in Delhi from October 1, there is a shortage of liquor across the city. People are finding it difficult to buy the brand that they could easily get a few months ago. Those involved in the liquor business believe that as the deadline for closing private liquor stores approaches, brand shortages and overall losses could increase.

The government told the shops – keep enough stocks

However, the government is working to ensure that there is no shortage of alcohol. Implementing a new excise policy from the old one is likely to create problems. To address the problem, the excise department has asked about 600 government liquor stores to estimate demand and maintain adequate stocks to avoid large shortages.

Explanation: Will government liquor shops close? Find out what is the new excise policy of Delhi government

All shops will be closed until November 16

At present, there are about 850 liquor shops in Delhi. It will all close until November 16th. Under the new excise policy, new players who are licensed through open bidding will start opening liquor stores. These shops will be much bigger and better than the existing ones. Under the new excise policy implemented by the Aam Aadmi Party government, Delhi has been divided into 32 retail zones for equitable distribution of shops. Each zone will have about 27 liquor stores, with 8-10 wards. The new excise policy will lead to a huge increase in excise duty.

Liquor shops will be open in malls and markets in Delhi from 10 am to 8 pm every day.

Favorite brands are not available in stores

Many people are already experiencing a lack of alcohol. People’s favorite liquor brands are missing from private shops. This is because private shopkeepers have started closing their businesses. People are often seen returning from shops without alcohol. Shops have also stopped ordering for new stock.

Delhi Liquor Home Delivery: Liquor Home Delivery In Delhi, Learn How To Order

The stock is due to expire before October 1st

Baljit Singh, a resident of Tilak Nagar, said, “I used to get my favorite brand easily from a shop in the market near my house, but now I have run out of stock.” The store owner has stopped buying liquor so that he can dispose of his existing stock before October 1st. He said I would either have to buy a different brand or find one in a nearby market. An excise official claimed that the situation would improve after the transition period and all steps were being taken to meet the demand of government stores.

How to handle the burden of closing private shops?

Naresh Goyal, president of the Delhi Liquor Traders Association, said some of the private liquor shops that had sold their stocks had already closed. Goyal said the demand for liquor increases during the festive season. After the closure of private shops, government shops could not cope with the increased demand, leading to a severe shortage of liquor. Even government shops are in the process of closing from November 17. Closing private shops will lead to uneven distribution of shops across the city.