Delhi: Man who runs Biryani shop threatened, threatened with fire for forcibly shutting down shop on Diwali

A case of forcible closure of a Biryani shop has come to light on the day of Diwali in Delhi. In this case, the police have registered a case and started investigation.

A strange case has come to light on Diwali in Burari, Delhi. A young man has threatened the shopkeeper to get a biryani shop closed. During this, the young man also tried to scare him with fire.

The owner of a shop named Alam Moradabadi Biryani in Burari, Delhi has been threatened. During the threat, the accused had claimed himself to be a part of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal. A video of this incident has also surfaced. In which the accused person can be heard abusing the employees and harassing them for closing the restaurant. Failure to do so also threatens to burn with fire.

Delhi Police has started investigation after the video went viral on social media. The accused in this case is yet to be identified. Police have registered a case under section 295A of IPC. Giving information about the matter, North District DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi said- “No PCR call or complaint has been received in Burari police station yet… However, facts are being verified and legal action will be taken as per law. We have registered an FIR in connection with the incident. No one has been arrested so far”.

Magrub Ali, also known as Alam, runs a biryani shop. He said: “We closed shop soon after the incident, even though others were present in the market to support us. We don’t know why he targeted us but we think he just wanted to provoke people and create fear. We don’t know whether the police have acted so far or not. If that man comes again, we will go to the police.”

Magrub and the rest of the workers are migrants who came to Delhi in search of work. He learned to cook biryani eight years ago at a restaurant in Aligarh. After that he came to Delhi to start his own business. His family hails from Rampur, UP.