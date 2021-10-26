delhi metro cisf detected 58 lakh cash from plastic company employee income tax seized amount for not producing relevant documents

CISF informed the Income Tax Department officials about the receipt of cash of lakhs of rupees. As soon as the information about the matter was received, the Income Tax Department officials reached the metro station. After which the officials first questioned the person named Raju Ranjan and then called the owner of the plastic company, Ashok Bansal.

Central Industrial Security Force personnel caught cash of about Rs 58 lakh from an employee of a company in Delhi Metro. Later, the Income Tax confiscated the entire Rs 58 lakh after the owner of the company gave correct information about the cash of lakhs of rupees.

According to the information given by news agency ANI, on October 23, the Central Security Force personnel posted at the Red Fort Metro station caught a man carrying Rs 58 lakh in a bag. As soon as the person put the bag full of money in the baggage screening machine, the soldiers investigating saw a bundle of notes inside the bag. After which on the basis of suspicion, the CISF personnel stopped the said person for questioning.

The man was later identified as Raju Ranjan, a resident of Sirsapur. On being questioned by CISF jawans, he told that he was carrying Rs 58 lakh in cash for commercial work. At the same time, he also told that he works in a plastic company. After which he called some more people to work with him at the metro station.

Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected Rs 58 lakh cash from a passenger at Lal Quila metro station on October 23rd during baggage screening through X-BIS machine. The passenger was identified as Raju Ranjan, a resident of Sirsapur. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/z95vqrK9m9 — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

After this, the CISF informed the Income Tax Department officials about this. As soon as the information about the matter was received, the Income Tax Department officials reached the metro station. After which the officials first questioned the person named Raju Ranjan and then called the owner of the plastic company, Ashok Bansal. The Income Tax officials called Chandigarh-based Ashok Bansal to Delhi for questioning.

During this, the officials kept about Rs 58 lakh confiscated by the CISF in a locker in the metro station itself. Later on October 24, Ashok Bansal, the owner of the plastic company, was questioned. On October 25, the Income Tax Department confiscated 58 lakh cash seized by CISF due to non-disclosure of correct information about the seized cash and due to non-providing of proper evidence. The Income Tax Department is now investigating the matter further.