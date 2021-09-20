Delhi Metro incident: Young man found burnt on Delhi Metro Blue Line track: Metro train operator rescues child

Highlights The young man was found unconscious in a burnt state, hospitalized in RML, in critical condition

The Blue Line metro train was passing from Mandi House towards Pragati Maidan / Supreme Court station.

While passing through the tunnel, the train operator noticed the injured youth on the tracks.

The train operator lifted the young man off the track, put him in the subway, and led him to the progress field.

Special Representative, New Delhi

A strange incident was revealed on the Blue Line of the Metro on Sunday evening. Inside the tunnel, a young man was found lying on the track with injuries. He was not injured when he was hit by the train, but his body was burnt.

He is believed to have been walking inside the tunnel and at the same time was struck by some electrical equipment and received a strong electric shock and fell unconscious on the rails. The young man was not hit by the train. Due to this incident, the operation of the train on the Blue Line was affected for about half an hour in the evening and some trains coming from Dwarka towards Noida and Kaushambi had to be diverted from Yamuna Bank.

According to information received from Metro Police and DMRC, the incident took place around 6:50 pm on Sunday. The Blue Line metro train was passing from Mandi House towards Pragati Maidan / Supreme Court station. The train operator immediately stopped the train with an emergency brake and informed the nearest station controller. The operator then went and examined the injured youth, after which he was breathing.

As per the order of the station controller, the operator picked up the youth from the track, put him in the metro and took him to Pragati Maidan. After this, the injured youth was rushed to RML Hospital with the help of staff and CISF security personnel. The young man’s condition was said to be critical. His identity is Deepak Kumar (21), a resident of Motihari district of Bihar. It is not known where he lives in Delhi. Footage from CCTV cameras installed at Mandai House and Pragati Maidan station is being scrutinized to see how the youth got on track.