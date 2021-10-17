Delhi Metro launches free WiFi services at Yellow Line metro stations Know- how many stations will get this facility

Officials said work is on to extend the facility to stations in other corridors of the network.

Passengers can now access internet with free high-speed WiFi at all stations on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro. DMRC has started this facility on Sunday. Officials said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in collaboration with a technology consortium is working on introducing this facility inside metro trains (except the Airport Express line).

In January 2020, Metro introduced high-speed WiFi facility inside train coaches on the Airport Line connecting New Delhi and Dwarka Sector-21 stations. This was the first such facility in any country in the South Asian region.

This 22.7 km long line of Delhi Metro network has six stations including New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, IGI Airport and Dwarka Sector 21.

DMRC said in a statement, “DMRC has introduced free WiFi service on its Airport Line trains on a pilot basis, which was suspended in 2020 due to disruptions arising out of COVID, and now within the next 10-15 days. Restoration process is underway.

Delhi Metro has successfully introduced free high-speed WiFi service at all metro stations from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Center on Yellow Line or Line-2 as part of efforts to continuously improve the travel experience for its commuters. Officials said work is on to extend the facility to stations in other corridors of the network.

Metro Rail Route Map in Delhi-NCR. (Photo Source: delhimetrorail.com)

You will get the benefit of this facility: In Delhi Metro, passengers will have to login to the “OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi” network. Through this, with the help of free Wi-Fi, they will be able to do e-mail, Facebook, Google search, WhatsApp, video and audio calls etc. First of all, users have to select “OUI DMRC FREE WIFI” in the Wi-Fi of their smart phone. Then providing mobile number and e-mail ID, after which they will get an OTP (One Time Password) through SMS. Now enter the OTP by accepting the terms and conditions and then avail the free Wi-Fi service.