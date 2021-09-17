Delhi Metro Waste Management Laboratory at Yamuna Bank Depot: Delhi Metro News Update: Delhi Metro Latest News Update

Highlights The lab, made from scrap, saved Delhi Metro Rs 12 crore

The many benefits of a unique venture in the second wave of Corono

DMRC used to get Rs 5 crore for selling this junk

The rubbish will be used to make stools, chairs, cabinets and test benches.

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro, which operates 285 metro stations and a 390 km long metro network in Delhi-NCR, has built a unique laboratory out of scrap material while experimenting. Many of the equipment used in the metro train is now repaired at this laboratory set up at the Yamuna Bank Metro Depot. Most of the things used to build the lab are lying in the form of rubbish in stations and depots. This saves both valuable time and money spent repairing the equipment.



Experts advised to open all the doors of metro stations, DDMA has not yet decided

Trash is sold every 3 months

In fact, as the Delhi Metro network grows, waste disposal is also becoming a challenge. By now most of the junk would have been sold. DMRC earns Rs 3 to 5 crore every year. These include faulty components, wiring, electronic equipment, public display system curtains, old speakers, cameras, and other items that came out during maintenance at the metro depot. Even in the trash many items are sold very expensive. Until now, the trash was sold directly. But this time the DMRC also made a unique use of trash.

How will the Delhi Metro come out of this new crisis?



A unique idea found during the Kovid period

Officials said that during the second wave of Kovid, employees of the Yamuna Bank Metro Depot made some changes and set up electronics labs at the remaining sites. Scrap material from the depot was used to build the laboratory. Damaged equipment had to be sent to other laboratories for repair. It used to take time. With the creation of the laboratory, these equipments can be fixed there. Staff built some simulators and test benches inside the depot using scrap material. Some scrap materials were taken from other depots and metro stations and thus the entire laboratory was created. To build it, iron doors, angles, nut bolts, cabinets of old CCTV cameras, wires and many types of cables were removed from the trash and with their help the whole setup was created.

Delhi Metro News: Metro Railway Knowledge Center will tell the story of Metro expansion

12 crore savings

DMRC executive director Anuj Dayal said the laboratory was now working to rectify the breakdown in several equipments. It currently has 10 personnel deployed. This experiment has now paved the way for the creation of more such laboratories at no additional cost. DMRC has so far saved Rs 12 crore through this system of home repair of electronic cards. Stools, chairs, cabinets, test benches, drawers and many more can also be made from this trash.