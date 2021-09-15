Delhi Monsoon Update: Delhi Rain News Update: Delhi Weather Update Today: Delhi Latest News Weather Weather Update Today: Delhi Rain Update

Highlights Rainfall activities will be strongest on September 16th

During this time strong winds of 30-40 kmph will blow.

This may be the last torrential rain of the monsoon season

Special Representative, New Delhi

The rains have not stopped this year even after breaking several records in a row. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued an Orange Alert on September 15 and 16. In the meantime, torrential rains are expected in some parts of the capital. Rainfall will be highest on September 16 and strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph will blow during this period.

According to IMD, this could be the last torrential rain of this monsoon season. There is no chance of torrential rain anymore, but light rain will continue before and after. The departure of the monsoon is not visible at this time. It was also raining in some places on Monday. However, there was little sunlight throughout the day. By noon the weather was feeding something. But then the thick black clouds began to form rapidly.

The maximum temperature on Monday was 33.4 degrees, while the minimum temperature was 26.5 degrees. Safdarjung received 3.5 mm, Palam 2.1 mm, Lodi Road 3.6 mm, Aya Nagar 4.4 mm, Najafgad 0.5 mm, Narela 5.5 mm and Mayur Vihar 3.5 mm. It will be cloudy on Tuesday. Light rain may fall. The maximum temperature is expected to be 34 and the minimum 25 degrees. Thereafter, maximum rainfall activities will be carried out on 15th and 16th September. In the meantime, the weather will be the worst on September 16th. There may also be moderate rain on September 17th. In addition, the weather will be clear on September 18 and 19, but it will remain cloudy.

