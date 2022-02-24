Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari came to campaign for BJP in Deoria was surrounded by a crowd viral video on social media up election 2022

A video of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who came to campaign, is going viral on social media. In which they are surrounded by the crowd.

In the UP assembly elections, now the focus of all the parties is towards Purvanchal. The Bharatiya Janata Party has sent its entire team to campaign in Purvanchal. In this sequence, BJP MP and Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari reached Deoria on February 22 to hold meetings in many adjoining districts. During this, he also addressed meetings along with road shows, door to door campaigns. During this, he reportedly also had to face opposition. A video of him is becoming increasingly viral on social media, on which people are enjoying.

“The people galloped..”: It is being claimed that the video of Manoj Tiwari going viral is from Deoria. It can be seen in the video that Manoj Tiwari is surrounded by some people. After this, the police take them out safely and send them on a bike. Now people are giving their reactions on this video. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote that “Manoj Tiwari aka ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’, who came to Deoria to campaign, was galloped by the public, survived by being beaten up. Leaving the car, ran away with the bike to save his life.

People’s reactions: A user named Shweta Dubey wrote that “The public ran with shoes in Noida, now they have been run in Deoria. These are the star campaigners of BJP called from Delhi. Think what will happen to the local people.” A user named Vivek wrote that “What happened to Rinkiya’s father, why are people running to beat him.”

A user named Ajit Kumar wrote that “Rinkiya’s father is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. People are calling him to welcome him, but do not want to go among the public. A user named Brajveer Singh wrote that “Sir ji, Rinkiya’s father should not have gone. They are being opposed in many places. Their work is such that the public has come out on protest.

Manoj Tiwari aka ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’, who came to Deoria to campaign, was galloped by the public, kept on being beaten up. Leaving the car, running away from the bike to save life.? pic.twitter.com/c9R2cV5hVP — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) February 22, 2022

A user named Amit Kumar wrote that “This was the only work left, completed today.” A user named Ilyas Malik wrote that “Thank you to my Chief Minister that I came back alive.” A user named Rajesh Kumar Yadav wrote tauntingly that “Rinkiya’s father should now come with The Great Khali.”

Let us inform that earlier Manoj Tiwari, who had come to campaign for BJP candidate Pankaj Singh in Noida, had to face opposition. People opposing Manoj Tiwari had also shown him a shoe. Even then the video of their protest became increasingly viral on social media.