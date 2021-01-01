Delhi murder case: Man caught plotting to kill his wife, caught in random police investigation

A young man wanted to kill his wife in order to marry his girlfriend. He had also brought pistols and cartridges from Aligarh. He was going to make a cut with his girlfriend. He was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch before committing the crime. Two home-made pistols and four live cartridges were seized. Kamal Sehgal (36), is known to be a resident of Uttam Nagar. After questioning him, the police are busy investigating the whole matter. The role of the girlfriend in the controversy is also being investigated.

Police sources said they learned through local intelligence that Kamal, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was going to kill his wife. He is plotting with his girlfriend Sweetie. A pistol has been brought from Aligarh for this. He will arrive at Oxford Senior Secondary School on Tuesday night before committing the crime. Here he meets his girlfriend, after which he commits a crime.

Rohini’s team from the crime branch caught the accused with the bag around 8:15 pm. A search turned up two pistols and two live cartridges in the bag. During interrogation, the accused said that he had brought both the pistol and cartridges from Aligarh. He was angry with his wife and wanted to get rid of her. He wanted to marry his girlfriend Sweetie. So he was thinking of killing his wife. The Crime Branch is busy investigating the accused and tracing the entire syndicate that supplied the weapons. Police are also investigating whether his girlfriend was also involved in the conspiracy. She is also interrogating close relatives of the accused to investigate the whole matter. Currently, he has been arrested by the police on charges under the Arms Act.

