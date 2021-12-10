Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23: Nursery Admission: Nursery Admission in Delhi will start soon, keep these documents ready – Delhi Nursery Admission 2022 23 Check list of documents will start from 15th December.
Highlights
- Nursery admissions will start from 15th December.
- Applications will be available in schools from January 7, 2022.
- Admission application details will be uploaded on January 21, 2022.
The schedule is for general category (75 per cent) seats of nursery, KG and class 1 in private unaided and accredited schools in Delhi. The schedule will be announced soon for the remaining 25 per cent of the seats reserved for the economically weaker sections (EWS) and the deprived (DG) students.
Age criteria
The minimum age for admission to Pre-School (Nursery), Pre-Primary (KG) and Class 1 is 3 years, 4 years and 5 years (as on 31st March, 2022), respectively, as per the criteria for Nursery Admission Age 2022-23.
DU admissions: Delhi University may change admissions from next year, says VC
Have these documents ready (Nursery Admission Documents)
These documents will be required for admission to the nursery.
- Passport size photo of the child
- Passport size photo of the parent / guardian
- Family photo (mother, father and child)
- Proof of address
- Child birth certificate
- Child’s Aadhar card
Nursery Admission 2022 Schedule: Check out the important dates here
- Nursery Admission Application Begins – 15 December 2021
- Last date to apply – 07 January 2022
- Date of issuance of details of applicants – 21 January 2022
- Marks release – 28 January 2022
- First list of students selected for admission – 04 February 2022
- Publication of the second distribution list – 21 February 2022
- Inquiry window is open for parents or guardians – 05 to 12 February 2022
- Last date of admission process – 31st March 2022
#Delhi #Nursery #Admission #Nursery #Admission #Nursery #Admission #Delhi #start #documents #ready #Delhi #Nursery #Admission #Check #list #documents #start #15th #December
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.