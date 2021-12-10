Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23: Nursery Admission: Nursery Admission in Delhi will start soon, keep these documents ready – Delhi Nursery Admission 2022 23 Check list of documents will start from 15th December.

Highlights Nursery admissions will start from 15th December.

Applications will be available in schools from January 7, 2022.

Admission application details will be uploaded on January 21, 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: The process of nursery admission for the academic session 2022-23 in Delhi will start from 15th December. Applications for admission will be available in schools till January 7, 2022 for a fee of Rs. However, buying a prospectus is not mandatory. Details of the admission application filled under the school open space for nursery admission will be uploaded on 21st January 2022 and marks will be uploaded on 28th January 2022. The first list of selected candidates will be released on February 4, 2022.



The schedule is for general category (75 per cent) seats of nursery, KG and class 1 in private unaided and accredited schools in Delhi. The schedule will be announced soon for the remaining 25 per cent of the seats reserved for the economically weaker sections (EWS) and the deprived (DG) students.

Age criteria

The minimum age for admission to Pre-School (Nursery), Pre-Primary (KG) and Class 1 is 3 years, 4 years and 5 years (as on 31st March, 2022), respectively, as per the criteria for Nursery Admission Age 2022-23.

Have these documents ready (Nursery Admission Documents)



These documents will be required for admission to the nursery.

Passport size photo of the child

Passport size photo of the parent / guardian

Family photo (mother, father and child)

Proof of address

Child birth certificate

Child’s Aadhar card

Nursery Admission 2022 Schedule: Check out the important dates here

