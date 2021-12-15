Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Nursery Admission in Delhi starts from today, find out every detail here – Delhi Nursery Admission starts today Check all the details and list of important documents

Highlights Nursery admissions in Delhi are starting from today.

Applications are available in schools.

About 1800 schools are to be admitted.

Directorate of Education, Delhi has started registration for nursery admission from today. The process of nursery admission has started in about 1800 private schools in the national capital. Applications for admission are available in the respective schools. The last date to apply for nursery admission is January 7, 2022. According to the schedule, the first list of children selected for admission will be published on February 4, the second list on February 21 and if there is any list after that, it will be published on March 15. The admission process will end on March 31.



All private unaided schools admitting children to pre-school, pre-primary and class 1 levels will reserve 25% of seats for EWS / DG students and children with disabilities.

Age limit

The minimum age for admission to Pre-School (Nursery), Pre-Primary (KG) and Class 1 is 3 years, 4 years and 5 years (as on 31st March, 2022), respectively, as per the criteria for Nursery Admission Age 2022-23.

Nursery Admission 2022 Schedule: Check out the important dates here



Nursery Admission Application Begins – 15 December 2021

Last date to apply – 07 January 2022

Date of issuance of details of applicants – 21 January 2022

Marks release – 28 January 2022

First list of students selected for admission – 04 February 2022

Publication of the second distribution list – 21 February 2022

Inquiry window is open for parents or guardians – 05 to 12 February 2022

Last date of admission process – 31st March 2022

These are the required documents (Nursery Admission Documents)



These documents will be required for admission to the nursery.