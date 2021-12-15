Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Nursery Admission in Delhi starts from today, find out every detail here – Delhi Nursery Admission starts today Check all the details and list of important documents
- Nursery admissions in Delhi are starting from today.
- Applications are available in schools.
- About 1800 schools are to be admitted.
All private unaided schools admitting children to pre-school, pre-primary and class 1 levels will reserve 25% of seats for EWS / DG students and children with disabilities.
Age limit
The minimum age for admission to Pre-School (Nursery), Pre-Primary (KG) and Class 1 is 3 years, 4 years and 5 years (as on 31st March, 2022), respectively, as per the criteria for Nursery Admission Age 2022-23.
Nursery Admission 2022 Schedule: Check out the important dates here
- Nursery Admission Application Begins – 15 December 2021
- Last date to apply – 07 January 2022
- Date of issuance of details of applicants – 21 January 2022
- Marks release – 28 January 2022
- First list of students selected for admission – 04 February 2022
- Publication of the second distribution list – 21 February 2022
- Inquiry window is open for parents or guardians – 05 to 12 February 2022
- Last date of admission process – 31st March 2022
These are the required documents (Nursery Admission Documents)
These documents will be required for admission to the nursery.
- Passport size photo of the child
- Passport size photo of the parent / guardian
- Family photo (mother, father and child)
- Proof of address
- Child birth certificate
- Child’s Aadhar card
