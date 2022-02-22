Delhi Nursery Admission 2022 Second List of Private Schools, check the imp information here

Delhi Private Schools has released the second list of Nursery and Class 1 admissions (Delhi Nursery Admission 2022). Parents who had applied for admission of their children can now check and download the admission list by visiting the official website of the Directorate of Education, edudel.nic.in or the website for which they had applied. Along with the admission list, a waiting list has also been given to the schools.Admission will start from today based on the second nursery admission list announced on Monday. Even if it is found in a small school, parents should give their child access to the second list, says the school headmaster, as many schools will be filled after the second list.

There will be admissions in more than 1800 schools in Delhi

According to the report indicating that PTI has announced the second admission list for 2022, the selected students will have to take admission between 22nd and 28th February 2022. Delhi schools are taking admissions for admission-level classes in more than 1,800 schools. The schools are admitting students on the prescribed criteria and earlier the first admission list was published on 4th February 2022.

Questions can be asked between 22 and 28 February

Based on the list, parents will be able to talk to schools from February 22 to 28 about their admissions issues. March 31 will be the last day of admission as per the schedule of Directorate of Education. The third admission list of the schools in which vacancies will remain will be published on March 15. Classes will start from April 1.

These documents are required for admission

Passport size photos of children and parents

A family photo

Child birth certificate

Child’s Aadhar card

Aadhar card and proof of address of parents

Find out where and how much space

DPS Mathura Road has placed 47 students in the second list, one with 85 marks and the rest with 70 marks. Besides, waiting list of 13 students has been announced. Most of the seats at Mother International School have also been filled. Admission will be given for 12 seats on the basis of waiting list. Dwarka’s ITL school has announced a list of 25 students. Students who get 65 marks in all the seats have got the opportunity of admission.