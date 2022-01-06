Delhi Nursery Admission: Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Deadline for Delhi Nursery Admission has been extended due to Kovid-19, Deputy Chief Minister informed.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Given Kovid’s current status, the last date for filing applications for nursery and entry level classes in private schools in Delhi has been extended by two weeks.”

Check here Delhi Nursery Admission 2022 Schedule Parents can now apply for their children's Nursery Admission 2022 by January 21, 2022. Details of the admission application filled under the school open space for nursery admission will be uploaded after 21st January 2022 and marks will be uploaded on 28th January 2022. The first list of selected candidates will be released on February 4, 2022. On the other hand, the second allotment list release date will be 21 February 2022 and the inquiry window for parents or guardians will be open from 05 to 12 February 2022. The last date for admission process is March 31, 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admission: Application Fee and Age Limit According to a circular issued by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education, parents will have to pay Rs 25 for the School Admission 2022 application. However, parents are required to purchase a school statement. Remember, admission to open spaces will be for children up to 06 years only. Applications from children older than this age will not be accepted.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Learn How To Register Step 1: Visit the official website of the school you want to enroll in. Step 2: On the home page, click on "Delhi Nursery Access 2022-23" tab. Step 3: Fill in the online form as per instructions given. Step 4: Pay the application fee. Step 5: Upload the required documents and click submit. Step 6: Download Delhi Nursery Admission Form submitted online for future reference.