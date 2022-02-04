Delhi Nursery Admission: Nursery Admission 2022: First List To Be Announced Today, Prepare These Documents Before Admission – Learn How To Check Delhi Nursery Admission 2022 First List To Be Announced Today
Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Check the list here
Step 1: First visit the website of the Directorate of Education edudel.nic.in or the website of the school concerned.
Step 2: Click on the Access tab on the website.
Step 3: Now a new page will open, where the list will be given.
Step 4: Click on the list and now find your child’s name.
Important dates
First list of students selected for admission – 04 February 2022
Publication of the second distribution list – 21 February 2022
Inquiry window is open for parents or guardians – 05 to 12 February 2022
Last date of admission process – 31st March 2022
These are the required documents (Nursery Admission Documents)
These documents will be required for admission to the nursery.
Passport size photo of the child
Passport size photo of the parent / guardian
Family photo (mother, father and child)
Proof of address
Child birth certificate
Child’s Aadhar card
