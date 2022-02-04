Delhi Nursery Admission: Nursery Admission 2022: First List To Be Announced Today, Prepare These Documents Before Admission – Learn How To Check Delhi Nursery Admission 2022 First List To Be Announced Today

The Directorate of Education, Delhi will today release the first list of selected candidates for Delhi Nursery Admission 2022. The marks will be allotted in the list according to the marking method. Parents can check the list through the official website of the Directorate of Education edudel.nic.in. As soon as the name of the child appears in the list, the parents will have to decide the place of the child by paying the fee. If parents have any queries regarding the list, it will be resolved between February 5 and February 12. The waiting list will be announced on February 21 along with the second list.First visit the website of the Directorate of Education edudel.nic.in or the website of the school concerned.Click on the Access tab on the website.Now a new page will open, where the list will be given.Click on the list and now find your child’s name.

Important dates



First list of students selected for admission – 04 February 2022

Publication of the second distribution list – 21 February 2022

Inquiry window is open for parents or guardians – 05 to 12 February 2022

Last date of admission process – 31st March 2022

These are the required documents (Nursery Admission Documents)



These documents will be required for admission to the nursery.

Passport size photo of the child

Passport size photo of the parent / guardian

Family photo (mother, father and child)

Proof of address

Child birth certificate

Child’s Aadhar card