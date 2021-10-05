Delhi plumber kills woman: Delhi Crime: Dabri

Highlights The accused, who was hiding in the house after the murder, was beaten to death by the mob.

When the PCR van arrived, the angry mob vandalized it

According to police, the accused was in a state of intoxication and was admitted to the hospital

This heartbreaking incident was captured on CCTV cameras

Special Representative, Dabri

An intoxicated plumber slit the woman’s throat near Dabri Som Vihar on Sunday night. The woman died on the spot due to torture. She used to run a vegetable shop. This heartbreaking incident has been captured on CCTV cameras. After the murder, the accused went to his relative’s house and hid, but an angry mob gathered there and started beating the addict. Meanwhile, the PCR van reached there. The angry mob also vandalized the PCR van. With great difficulty the police squad pulled the accused out of there and took him away.

He received the information on Sunday night, according to police. A police team then reached the spot. The dead woman Vibha used to run a vegetable shop. On CCTV, it is clear that the woman is standing outside the shop. Meanwhile, the accused walks away with a bag in his hand. Suddenly there was an argument between the woman and the accused. The accused then placed his bag on the pavement and pulled out a weapon from it and started walking towards the woman. The woman tried to save herself with a stick, but the accused cut the woman’s throat. The woman fell to the ground in pain and the accused took the bag and walked down the street.

According to the police officer, the accused is a plumber. The bag contained his tool kit. Which also has a weapon like a large blade. He pulled out the bag and cut the woman’s throat. The crowd became uncontrollable after the incident. The accused was living there in the alley with his relatives. After committing the crime, he went there and hid. But the crowd saw him go home. The crowd began to grow and people jumped into the house and grabbed the accused and started beating him. PCR reached there as soon as the police got the information. People also vandalized the PCR van. Some policemen were also injured. However, two or three people in the crowd also helped the police and helped the accused to escape safely.

According to police, the accused was beaten by the mob and sustained injuries. The accused was taken to the hospital by the police. He was completely intoxicated, so his condition was not sexy. Appropriate action is being taken in this case. According to the police official, two FIRs have been registered in the case. One is to kill a woman and the other is to obstruct government work and damage government property.

The accused will be arrested soon, he is in hospital. At the same time, after identifying 5 people from the crowd, the police have arrested them. The deceased woman was running a vegetable shop with her husband. The woman was alone at the shop when the incident happened on Sunday. Vibhala, 30, has two young children.