Delhi Police 6 Women DCP: Women in Delhi Police: Delhi Police News Update: Delhi Police News in Hindi

Graduate from DU, played an important role in solving the Nirbhaya case (Benita Mary Jayakar-DCP South) Originally from Kerala, Benita graduated from DU and passed the Civil Service Examination while studying here in 2010 and was selected for the Indian Police Service. During IPS training, when she was the ACP of the Defense Colony subdivision of the South District, the Nirbhaya case happened at the same time. At that time she stayed in the hospital with Nirbhaya from beginning to end. Benita was also given the responsibility of taking him to and from Singapore. Later she was SP (Vasant Vihar) and DCP (License) for a few months. She was then transferred to Lakshadweep, where she was SP for three years. Upon her return, she was stationed at headquarters for a few months. He was then made Additional DCP in the South-West District. From there, he was appointed DCP of the 7th Battalion in 2019. He returned to office this year after maternity leave. Now as a full DCP, she will command the same South District where her initial training took place.

Controlled Street Crime (Usha Rangnani – DCP North West) 2011 batch IPS Usha Ranganani is the DCP of North West District. In January this year, he was given the command of DCP. The North West district had women IPS for the first two terms, including 2009 batch IPS Vijayanta Arya, ahead of her Aslam Khan. Usha Ranganani hails from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The safety of women and all issues related to them have been addressed as a matter of priority. Usha Rangnani was the first ACP Kalkaji after IPS. She was then posted in Vasant Vihar, EOW. First 2 months from North West District as DCP PCR. Living in the Northwest District, street crime has not only been controlled. On the contrary, the cyber cell team is very strong. Focusing on the safety of women, Usha Rangnani took up many new initiatives in policing in the North West District for the first time. Deployed 46 Lady Beat Officers. For the first time, such a large number of women police officers were made beat officers. READ Also Yogi Janmashtami celebrations: Janmashtami: An old photo of CM Yogi with 'Kanha' went viral on Janmashtami day, BJP leaders wrote - 'Most Beautiful Picture' - Yogi Adityanath's picture with boy in Krishna Janmashtami

Fraud in police recruitment exposed (Shweta Chauhan – DCP Central) Shweta Chauhan, a 2010 batch UT cadre IPS officer, was an undertrain ACP in South District. He then served as ACP in Model Town and Kamala Market subdivisions. He was later made Additional DCP in New Delhi and Outer District. His first appointment as DCP was as an East Class DCP (Transport). In 2017, she was sent to Arunachal Pradesh, where she was the SP (Crime) of Neparda district. She was later Commandant of the 2nd and 5th Indian Reserve Battalion. On his return to Delhi last year, he was made DCP (Recruitment). He was also instrumental in the recent recruitment of Delhi Police, uncovering a major case of fraud and arresting several accused. Some time ago, he was also given the additional charge of DCP (Headquarters). Shweta Chauhan, a native of Delhi, says this is a great opportunity for me and we will do a great job.

Keeps abreast of technology (Priyanka Kashyap – DCP East District) Priyanka Kashyap, a 2009 batch IPS, is the DCP of Delhi’s East District. The family is originally from Punjab. Priyanka was educated in Chandigarh. Priyanka, who excelled in her studies from the beginning, first became an engineer in IT. Because he loved to study. In such a situation, he also tried his best in the civil service. Success too. Batchmate married IPS. The husband is in MHA. There are two children. Postings were made first in Nagaland, then in Goa, Mizoram, then in Delhi. The DCP of the eastern district was posted in Delhi for the first time. She is very sensitive about issues related to women. Be it an employee or a complainant. Try to solve it quickly. I am an IT engineer, so the technology stays up to date in policing. Gives techno tips to cyber cell team. READ Also Government of Nagaland: Nagaland News: Political parties of Nagaland form United Democratic Front to run without opposition

Educated from JNU, also did Journalism (Isha Pandey-DCP South-East) Isha Pandey, a 2010 batch IPS officer, has written several books despite being a police officer. Apart from Delhi, Isha Pandey, posted in Lakshadweep and Arunachal Pradesh, also serves as Additional DCP for Central and North districts. As a DCP, she has also been posted in the Special Protection Unit for Women and Children and the Traffic Unit of the Delhi Police. After returning from Arunachal Pradesh in February this year, he was made DCP in the PCR unit. The complex work of connecting the PCR with the districts was done under his supervision. After MPhil from JNU, Isha Pandey, who has also been a journalist for some time, will now take over the district for the first time.

DCPs also remain in traffic (Urvija Goyal – DCP West Delhi) Urvija Goyal, a 2011 batch IPS officer, took over as DCP of West Delhi in February this year. Previously, she was the DCP of the Economic Crimes Branch of the Delhi Police from October 2020 to February 2021. Not only that, from February 2019 to October 2020, he was also the DCP of the traffic police. She was posted as Additional DCP of Central Delhi from July 2018 to February 2019. This was his first posting as an additional DCP in any district. After this, when she became the DCP of West Delhi in February 2021, this is her first posting in West Delhi as a district. Urvija Goyal was the SP of South Andaman District in Andaman and Nicobar from July 2017 to July 2018. From October 2015 to July 2018, he commanded the Indian Reserve Battalion in Andaman and Nicobar as Commandant. She was also the Chandigarh Superintendent of Police from April 2015 to October 2015. He holds a master’s degree in political science.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday transferred a large number of special CPs and DCPs. The most significant change in DCP rank was made for women. Now the command of six districts of the capital has been handed over to the women DCP. Let’s see who these Super Six Lady Police are …