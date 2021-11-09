Delhi Police accused of cruelty, bifurcated court during hearing; Said this by referring to the American George Floyd

The Delhi High Court has ordered a fresh probe into the police brutality case against two civilians and observed that the law does not permit people to be beaten up in police custody or during interrogation.

Justice Najmi Waziri in her judgment held that the punishment for an assault or offense is to be determined by a court of law. The police cannot be the judge by itself.

He said the law does not allow people to be beaten up in police custody or during interrogation. Therefore, the attack on the petitioner and his associate by the police is suspicious.

He also said that don’t let anyone repeat the sad last words of George Perry Floyd, in which he said that I can’t breathe.

The petitioner had approached the High Court claiming that he was brutally thrashed and grievously injured by the Delhi Police personnel on January 25, 2021. He claimed that even after lodging a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, no investigation has been done.

He drew the court’s attention to some photographs captured from a CCTV camera, which clearly showed the policemen being attacked repeatedly.

The petitioner said that after preliminary inquiry was conducted by the Vigilance Inspector, the matter was closed as if nothing had happened. Thereafter, the petitioner prayed for a direction to a higher authority to investigate the matter.

The Additional Solicitor General, appearing for the State of NCT of Delhi, said that before the matter was caught on CCTV, there was a fight between the private parties just outside the police station and the police had intervened to stop the scuffle. At the same time, in this case, the court has ordered a fresh investigation by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vigilance).