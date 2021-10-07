Delhi Police Action Against Hooligans: Latest News Update On Delhi Police Action Against Hooligans: Delhi Police Latest News Update: Rakesh Asthana Delhi Police

Highlights After the murder of goon Jitendra Mann alias Gogi, the fear of gang war has deepened in Delhi.

A closer look at the gangsters running through the jail and the thugs who came out on bail

Hooligans are being caught to stop gang warfare, rogue bells are being rung

Upon receipt of sufficient evidence, the vice-chancellor will be produced, ready to send Mkoka to prison

New Delhi: Delhi Police is involved in ransom, betel nut killing, land grabbing, drug trafficking and gang warfare. Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has instructed to tighten the grip on the goon and his accomplices. Under this scheme, special staff of special cells, crime branches and districts are engaged in continuous raids. Gangsters from inside Tihar Jail and thugs who came out on bail are being monitored. The court has asked the court to cancel the bail of the miscreants violating the bail conditions.



Police sources said security forces have been on high alert since the murder of Jitendra Mann alias Gogi in Rohini court. Given the possibility of gang warfare, special cells, crime branches and all districts have been asked to prepare a detailed list of rogue thugs and their accomplices. The thugs involved in the recent incidents have revealed that they are acting on the cue of the goons sitting in the jail. The goons stay in touch with their gang by phone. That is why a list of prison goons and their accomplices is being compiled.

The goon is using the app

Authorities claim that more than 2,000 mobile phones are active in Delhi’s jails. The goons are running the gang even though they are inside because of the phone that reached the jail. Phones of many evil criminals have also been kept under surveillance. But there are many such phones running in the prison, which cannot come on the radar of the police. Police sources said they have a break from calls and chatting from WhatsApp and Facebook. But it can’t crack apps like Signal, Telegram, Bottom and Wicker. The gangsters sitting in the jail are using these apps to keep their gangs running smoothly even though the border wall is closed.

MCOCA order

Sources at the police headquarters said the commissioner has been asked to check the horoscopes of most of the gangs operating in the capital and their accomplices. If enough evidence is found against them, they have been instructed to apply MCOCA and send them to jail. Officials believe that applying MCOCA will make it harder for them to get out on bail and reduce crime. Delhi Police had imposed MCOCA on 8 goons in 2020. This year too, notorious goons Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra and Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi have been charged with MCOCA.



Video conferencing

To stop incidents like the Gogi murder case in the Rohini court, arrangements have been made to produce high-risk prisoners through video conferencing from the jail itself. Sources said that many well-known crooks of Delhi-NCR are lodged in Delhi jails, who are likely to be attacked by other gangsters and escape. After Kuldeep alias Fajja escaped from the GTB hospital, a special cell in addition to the soldiers of the 3rd Battalion is now called in to produce the goons. In such cases, muscle is a better option than video conferencing.

Reward-Ikram increased

To ensure that fugitive crooks are caught soon, the amount of reward placed on them will be increased. This will lead to clashes between the police, police sources said. The method of distribution of prize money among the police is also being changed. The team that catches the prize crooks first, then the higher ranked person on that team gets more prizes. But now the rogue will be caught on whose input, his share in the reward will be more. Not only that, but it has also been decided to reward those investigating officers who will succeed in bringing the perpetrators to justice.