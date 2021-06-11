Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam Date 2021 Out @delhipolice.nic.in, SSC DP PE MT Details and PDF Here

Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam Date 2021 Out @delhipolice.nic.in, SSC DP PE MT Details and PDF Here

by
Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam Date 2021 Out @delhipolice.nic.in, SSC DP PE MT Details and PDF Here

Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam Date 2021 Out @delhipolice.nic.in, SSC DP PE MT Details and PDF Here

Delhi Police has revealed a discover relating to Physical Endurance and Measurement Take a look at (PE&MT) on its web site – delhipolice.nic.in.

Created On: Jun 11, 2021 18:43 IST

Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam

Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam

Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam Date 2021: Delhi Police has revealed a discover relating to Physical Endurance and Measurement Take a look at (PE&MT) on its web site – delhipolice.nic.in. In accordance with official discover, Delhi Police Physical Exam can be performed from 28 June onwards. All candidates who’re shortlisted in pc primarily based examination are required to look in Delhi Police Constable PE MT in Delhi.

The discover reads, “The rules relating to social distancing norms issued by the Govt. Now and again within the current situation of COVID-19 to make sure well being and security of the candidates can be carried out through the conduct of PE & MT. Roughly preacuationary measures may also be taken for honest and clear conduct of the take a look at with out compromising on the protection of examiners and examinees. Candidates are required to stick to the rules for social distancing, waring masks and hygiene in their very own curiosity”.

“ The candidates are suggested to observe the official web site of Delhi Police i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in to obtain his/her Admit Card/Admission Certificates for PE&MT, which can be uploaded shortly”.

Delhi Police Constable Exam Date Discover

The candidates can examine Delhi Police Admit Card Updates by the hyperlink beneath:

Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

Delhi Police PE for Male candidates

Age

Race: 1600 metre

Lengthy leap

Excessive Soar

As much as 30 years

6 Minutes

14 Toes

3’9”

Above 30 to 40 years

7 Minutes

13 Toes

3’6”

Above 40 years

8 Minutes

12 Toes

3’3”

Physical Endurance (PE) Take a look at for Feminine candidates

Age

Race: 1600 metre

Lengthy leap

Excessive Soar

As much as 30 years

8 Minutes

10 Toes

3’

Above 30 to 40 years

9 Minutes

09 Toes

2’9”

Above 40 years

10 Minutes

08 Toes

2’6”

 

Delhi Police PMT for Male candidates

Class

Heights (in cms)

Chest (in cms)

Unexpanded

Expanded

Basic Class

170

81

85

For candidates belonging to Hill areas  i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh.

165

76

80

ST

165

76

80

Sons of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Workers of Delhi Police.

165

76

80

Physical Normal Take a look at For Feminine Candidates

Class

Heights (in cms)

Basic Class

157

For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh.

155

SC/ST

155

Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Workers of Delhi Police.

152

 

#Delhi #Police #Constable #Physical #Exam #Date #delhipolicenicin #SSC #Details #PDF

Leave a Comment