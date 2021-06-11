Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam Date 2021 Out @delhipolice.nic.in, SSC DP PE MT Details and PDF Here
Delhi Police has revealed a discover relating to Physical Endurance and Measurement Take a look at (PE&MT) on its web site – delhipolice.nic.in.
Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam
Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam Date 2021: Delhi Police has revealed a discover relating to Physical Endurance and Measurement Take a look at (PE&MT) on its web site – delhipolice.nic.in. In accordance with official discover, Delhi Police Physical Exam can be performed from 28 June onwards. All candidates who’re shortlisted in pc primarily based examination are required to look in Delhi Police Constable PE MT in Delhi.
The discover reads, “The rules relating to social distancing norms issued by the Govt. Now and again within the current situation of COVID-19 to make sure well being and security of the candidates can be carried out through the conduct of PE & MT. Roughly preacuationary measures may also be taken for honest and clear conduct of the take a look at with out compromising on the protection of examiners and examinees. Candidates are required to stick to the rules for social distancing, waring masks and hygiene in their very own curiosity”.
“ The candidates are suggested to observe the official web site of Delhi Police i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in to obtain his/her Admit Card/Admission Certificates for PE&MT, which can be uploaded shortly”.
Delhi Police Constable Exam Date Discover
The candidates can examine Delhi Police Admit Card Updates by the hyperlink beneath:
Delhi Police Constable Admit Card
Delhi Police PE for Male candidates
|
Age
|
Race: 1600 metre
|
Lengthy leap
|
Excessive Soar
|
As much as 30 years
|
6 Minutes
|
14 Toes
|
3’9”
|
Above 30 to 40 years
|
7 Minutes
|
13 Toes
|
3’6”
|
Above 40 years
|
8 Minutes
|
12 Toes
|
3’3”
|
Physical Endurance (PE) Take a look at for Feminine candidates
|
Age
|
Race: 1600 metre
|
Lengthy leap
|
Excessive Soar
|
As much as 30 years
|
8 Minutes
|
10 Toes
|
3’
|
Above 30 to 40 years
|
9 Minutes
|
09 Toes
|
2’9”
|
Above 40 years
|
10 Minutes
|
08 Toes
|
2’6”
Delhi Police PMT for Male candidates
|
Class
|
Heights (in cms)
|
Chest (in cms)
|
Unexpanded
|
Expanded
|
Basic Class
|
170
|
81
|
85
|
For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh.
|
165
|
76
|
80
|
ST
|
165
|
76
|
80
|
Sons of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Workers of Delhi Police.
|
165
|
76
|
80
|
Physical Normal Take a look at For Feminine Candidates
|
Class
|
Heights (in cms)
|
Basic Class
|
157
|
For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh.
|
155
|
SC/ST
|
155
|
Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Workers of Delhi Police.
|
152
