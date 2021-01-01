Delhi Police Expo: 5 to 50 km drone shooting system now on the market, price not fixed

Highlights Drone shooting systems in the range of 5 to 50 km on the market

Private companies can buy it, Delhi Police has also shown interest

It was on display at the Police Expo from 18 to 19 August

Ram Tripathi / New Delhi

The anti-drone system has entered the Indian open market. With this, drones coming in the range of 5 to 50 km can be shot down. This system has both soft and hard technologies. Drones can be taken out of the property with soft technology. At the same time, with rigorous technology, it can be destroyed by firing on drones.

A private company can also buy this system. Its price has not been decided yet. It is on display at the Police Expo held from August 18 to 19 at Pragati Maidan. Indovind’s system is being developed in India. Its radar will only come from Europe. The rest is being manufactured at the factory in Noida. Held in Halls 8, 9 and 10A of Pragati Maidan, only a limited number of people came for the exhibition. The display usually doesn’t have that much brightness.

Indovind CEO Paras Jain told NBT that the company has also launched drones for the police system. Its feature is that it can rotate up to 360 degrees. The Delhi Police has shown interest in the radar, which has the ability to stay in the air for 10 hours. Delhi Police has expressed a desire to see a demonstration of their drone. It does not require 3-4 people to operate the drone, but it can be used with one person and one button.

It will be automatic and will change direction if it collides with any object. This is a very light drone. From this, help can be sought for maintenance and in times of disaster. This drone is fully capable of chasing criminals. It also works at night and as a street light in the dark. At the 6th Police Expo, companies from 15 countries including Israel, USA, Poland, UK showcased drones, fire rifles, bullet proof jackets, helmets, motor vehicles used during mountain and disaster roads, cyber crime kits and surveillance kits. And so on.

