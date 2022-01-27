Delhi Police launched e-FIR app, will be able to file online report on theft

Giving information about this, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that this will also save people’s time and action will also be taken quickly. He informed that at present cases of theft of vehicles, simple theft and non-cognizable report can be registered.

Delhi Police has given great relief to the people. Now if there is a theft in the house or shop, there will be no need to go to the police station, you will be able to file a report online. For this Delhi Police has launched e-FIR.

In an order on Tuesday, Asthana said: “Series of web applications have been developed by Delhi Police for complete transformation of the system so that complainants can register FIR and get a copy thereof immediately without going to the police station. From January 26, 2022, any person of Delhi Police can apply for e-FIR. He said that this activation will make the life of the citizens easier through hassle free registration. This will facilitate quick scrutiny and systematic documentation.

What will be the facility

Explaining the purposes of the application, Asthana further said that instant online FIR registration for stolen property in Delhi through the web will enable investigating officers to step up investigation and complete documents and reduce pendency of cases in police stations and courts. To facilitate timely settlement.

Work was going on for several months

The work on the online FIR application is going on for the past several months and the technical and legal aspects have been discussed with the concerned departments. In a recent evening meeting, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava and Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber ​​and Technology) Prem Nath were asked to examine whether the offense of burglary or house theft can be clubbed with crime and criminality. could. The Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) module will also enable cases to be registered through e-FIR.

what is the option given

The application on this app has given options in dropdown menu to register FIR for location of incident, type of incident, time of incident, number of suspects etc. The basis on which the section of the law will be applied. It has been told that citizens can file an e-FIR on three conditions. The first offense must be within the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi. Second, the accused should not be in the knowledge of the complainant or caught red-handed, and no one should be injured or there should be a Medico Legal Case (MLC) made out in the incident. FIR will be registered in these cases within 24 hours.