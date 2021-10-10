Delhi Police News: Delhi Police arrested women and men for taking bribe

Accused of raping a female constable was taking bribe from SI

Only the female SI was responsible for investigating the rape case.

New Delhi

The disgusting game of some Delhi Police officers has come to light. A female inspector posted at Malviya Nagar police station demanded a bribe to cover up the rape case of another female constable along with a male ASI. Both officers are currently under arrest. The Delhi Police itself has given information about this.

What did the Delhi Police say?

According to ANI, Delhi Police said a female SI and a male ASI posted at Malviya Nagar police station were arrested last night while accepting a bribe from another male SI (accused of raping a female constable). Surprisingly, the women investigating the rape case were SIs.

What was the whole case?

A woman constable posted at the Hauz Khas police station in the southern district was raped last August. The victim herself had accused the sub-inspector of the department. According to the Lady Constable’s allegation, Sub-Inspector Manoj called her during emergency duty. He then took her to a house in Munirka. Here she was offered a soft drink, after which she lost consciousness. The accused then had sexual intercourse with her and also took photographs in an offensive position.

Questions arising on Delhi Police

On the one hand, the police SI is accused of a heinous incident like rape with a fellow female constable. On the other hand, the female SI investigating the rape case has been arrested for taking bribe from the accused SI along with other male ASIs to suppress the rape case. In such a situation, people are now asking various questions to the Delhi Police.