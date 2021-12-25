Delhi Police of South East District Organized Sanyam Cup Gully Cricket Tournament As Anti Drugs Awareness Program DCP Esha Pandey Informs

South East Delhi Police has selected 15 teams from 15 police station areas. DCP Isha Pandey has inaugurated Sanyam Cup Gully Cricket Tournament to keep the slum children away from drugs.

Sports are often said to relieve mental stress. Also sports can keep you away from many wrong things. The biggest thing in that is intoxication, to get rid of it, Delhi Police has also taken the help of cricket. South East Branch of Delhi Police has organized Sanyam Cup Gully Cricket Tournament at Jasola Sports Complex.

In fact, South East Delhi Police has organized Sanyam Cup Gully Cricket Tournament under the Say No To Drugs, Value Your Life campaign. The children of slums will be involved in this campaign. Giving this information, DCP South East Delhi has posted on its Twitter. In which information about this cricket tournament has been given.

A video was shared in this post in which South East Delhi DCP Isha Pandey is giving information about this campaign. It has also been told in the post of this video that, ‘As part of this unique campaign, Sanyam Cup Gully Cricket T20 Knockout Tournament is being organized against drugs at Jasola Sports Complex.’

South East Delhi Deputy Commissioner Isha Pandey inaugurated the tournament. Along with this, he also motivated the children living in the slums of the area to stay away from drugs. Along with this, he also gave necessary information about the organization of this cricket tournament.

DCP Isha Pandey said that 15 teams have been selected from 15 police station areas under the catch the young concept. In this, slum children have been selected. Want to motivate these children to keep them away from drugs. So that they can save themselves, their families and their society.

It is worth mentioning that to tackle the problem of drug abuse, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had launched ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ (NMBA) this year in 272 highly affected districts. Delhi Police is also constantly seen active in this campaign. Under this, this time an attempt has been made to get rid of drugs through cricket.