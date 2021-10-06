Delhi Police Recruitment: Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Get Government Jobs For Legal Adviser Post Without Exam, Learn How To Apply – Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 Apply Now at delhipolice.nic.in, Check Details

Highlights Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Recruitment for the post of Legal Adviser.

Apply by October 14.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 notification has been issued. There is a good chance of getting a job as a legal advisor in Delhi Police. Candidates with law degree can apply for this recruitment (Delhi Police job). Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format till 14th October 2021.



There is a good opportunity for candidates preparing for government jobs (Sarkari Naukri 2021). The Delhi Police will recruit lawyers for the purpose of providing legal assistance to the investigating officer. This recruitment drive has been taken to fill a total of 11 posts in the organization. The direct link of Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Also read: Indian Army Recruitment 2021: NCC 51 Recruitment, Rs 2.50 Lakh Salary, see details

Who can apply?

Must have a law degree from any recognized university. Must have legal business registration. In addition, he should have at least 5 years of trial court practice in criminal cases. Candidates should not be more than 65 years of age on October 1, 2021. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on their experience in the criminal legal field. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a selection committee set up for this purpose. The selection committee will recommend a panel of advocates to the Commissioner of Police for approval. The decision of CP / Delhi will be final.

Also read: Police Jobs: Bumper Recruitment of Chhattisgarh Police SI, Government Jobs for Graduates, Salary

How to apply for Delhi Police Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can download the application form from Delhi Police website i.e. delhipolice.nic.in and visit Room No. 623, 6th Floor, Tower-2, New PHQ, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi from 6th October 2021 to 14th October. 2021. Applications can be submitted from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website