Delhi Police removing barricading after Tikri Rakesh Tikait said now the way to go to Parliament is clear

In Ghazipur, on the National Highway-9 where hundreds of farmers have been standing since November 2020, police officers and laborers were now seen removing iron nails.

After removing the barricading on Delhi’s Tikri border, now Delhi Police is also removing the barricading at Ghazipur border. On this, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has also given a statement and said that now the way to go to Parliament has been cleared.

In Ghazipur, on the National Highway-9 where hundreds of farmers have been standing since November 2020, police officers and laborers were now seen removing iron nails. Most of the farmers belong to the Bharatiya Kisan Union and the farmers are led by the United Kisan Morcha (SKM).

Let us inform that on 26 January, there was a tractor parade of farmers opposing the three agricultural laws of the Center, during which violence also took place, after which the police had put up iron and cement barricades and barbed wire here.

The removal of barricades is being done on the directions of the Supreme Court. On October 21, the Supreme Court had directed that roads blocked due to protests in Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur bordering Delhi be opened.

On this issue, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has said that PM Modi had said that farmers can sell crops anywhere. If the roads remain open, we will also go to Parliament to sell our crops. First our tractors will go to Delhi. We haven’t blocked the way. Road jamming is not part of our protest. Rakesh Tikait said these things in Ghazipur.

Let us inform that earlier the police had removed the barricading at the Tikri border of Delhi. Due to which now people will not have to face any problem in commuting. This decision has been taken after a meeting between Delhi Police and Haryana Administration.

However, the barricading near the farmers’ platform has not yet been removed, so the traffic has not started. The police have also removed nails and stones. It will take 2 days to clear the entire road.

Let us tell you that in November last year, when farmers gathered to protest against the agricultural laws, during this they demonstrated on the borders around the capital, after which the police blocked the road with large barricades, thick nails and concrete. This decision was taken to stop the farmers.