Delhi Police Results 2021: Delhi Police Constable Results 2020: 5000+ Recruitment Results of Delhi Police Constables will be able to be checked soon – ssc Delhi Police Constable Results 2020, Government Results 2021 ssc.nic.in, Check-Update

Female and male candidates will be recruited for more than 5000 posts.

Earlier, the results were to be announced on October 31, 2021.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Results 2020, Government Results 2021: It has been more than a year since the recruitment test for more than 5000 posts of Delhi Police Constables. Candidates who have been waiting for their result (SSC Delhi Police Constable result) for a long time may get good news soon. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) may announce the results of Delhi Police Constable male and female candidates on their official website ssc.nic.in on 15 December 2021.



In fact, the results of the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Examination were earlier scheduled to be announced on October 31, 2021, but due to some reasons, the date for announcing the results was extended. The commission had issued a notice on its official website stating that the results would be announced on October 31 and December 15, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the SSC website to check the results. Below is an easy way to check the results.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Results 2020: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Once the results are announced, go to the Results section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on Constable GD here.

Step 4: Link for SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 will be available.

Step 5: After clicking on this link, the list of selected candidates will open.

Step 6: In this you have to check your roll number.

Step 7: Download the PDF and keep it for future reference.

Vacancy Details (SSC Delhi Police Constable Vacancy Details)

A total of 5846 posts will be filled through SSC Delhi Police Constable Male and Female Recruitment 202 campaign. This includes a total of 3902 vacancies for male constable executives and 1934 vacancies for female candidates. A direct link to the recruitment notification is given below.

