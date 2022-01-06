delhi police special cell arrest bulli bai app creator niraj bishnoi from assam

On Thursday, Delhi Police arrested Neeraj Bishnoi, a second year engineering student from Jorhat, Assam in the Bulli Bai app case. Neeraj Bishnoi is the mastermind of this app and he was the one who created the Bulli Bai app on the GitHub platform. Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation arrested the main accused on Thursday.

Neeraj Bishnoi is a second year B.Tech student at Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal. According to India Today report, Neeraj’s father Dashrath Bishnoi told that around 11 pm on Wednesday night, a three-member team of Delhi Police along with Jorhat Police reached his house and inquired about his son. After which the police searched his house and took his son with them.

Neeraj’s father told that the police also confiscated a laptop and a mobile phone from the house. He also said that his son is innocent and someone has misused his photo. He passed the 10th class examination with 86 per cent marks. He also got a laptop from the state government. Neeraj got admission in Vellore Institute of Technology Bhopal in 2019 but his studies were going on online only. He got 82 percent marks in 12th.

During interrogation, #NeerajBishnoi disclosed that app was developed in Nov 2021 & updated in Dec’21. He said he created one more Twitter account to talk about the app. Using another account he has stated ‘You’ve arrested the wrong person’: Delhi Police Special Cell pic.twitter.com/oZ5qVpxF3b — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

Neeraj Bishnoi, who created the Bulli Bai app, has been expelled by Bhopal’s VIT College. Meanwhile, on being questioned by the Delhi Police, he told that he had created the app in the month of November 2021 and updated it in the month of December. Along with this, he also told that he had also created a Twitter account for this app, challenging the police and wrote that you have arrested the wrong person.

The Cyber ​​Cell of Mumbai Police, which is probing the Bully by App case, has also made three arrests so far. Mumbai Police has arrested 19-year-old Shweta Singh from Uttarakhand, 21-year-old engineering student Vishal Jha from Bengaluru and a 21-year-old youth from Uttarakhand in the case. Let us tell you that pictures of more than 100 Muslim women were being shared on the Bulli Bai app. These included photographs of many women journalists and activists. The app has been taken down after the matter came to light.