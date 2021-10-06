Delhi Police Transfers: Big changes in Delhi Police: Big changes in Delhi Police

There has been another major reshuffle in the Delhi Police. The SHOs of 55 police stations have been changed simultaneously. A new SHO has been appointed in his place. There are 44 newly appointed SHOs who have become SHOs for the first time. This includes 8 women SHOs. Now women SHOs have been deployed in a total of 9 police stations in Delhi.The SHO changed on Wednesday has 34 who have served for more than 5 years. They have been sent to different places. Of these, 18 inspectors have been deployed in the security branch and eight in the police training college. Along with the courts, it will play an important role in strengthening the Delhi Police in the capital. Similarly, the deployment of eight experienced inspectors with field experience as SHOs will greatly strengthen training and human resource development.

These women SHOs got the deployment

At the same time, the eight women SHO inspectors include Alpana Sharma, Inspector Poonam Parik, Inspector Dominka Puri, Inspector Roshlin Poonam Minz, Inspector Harjinder Kaur, Inspector Pratibha Sharma, Inspector Kamini Gupta and Inspector Sapna Duggal. This is the first time in the last one month that 65 officers have come out of 79 new posts of SHO, which has given a new perspective and energy in police station management and functioning.