Delhi Pollution: Supreme Court reprimanded the Center, said- what message are we giving to the world?

During the hearing, Justice DY Chandrachud made a strong remark that this is the condition of the national capital. Imagine what message we are giving to the world.

The Supreme Court has once again reprimanded the government for increasing pollution in the country’s capital Delhi. The Supreme Court clearly told the government what message we are giving to the world in this way.

The Supreme Court said these things on Wednesday while hearing a petition related to air pollution. Expressing concern, a special bench of the apex court said the air quality may worsen further. A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant slammed the central government for implementing pollution control measures only when the weather was bad. The government does not act on forecasts. This petition has been filed by Aditya Dubey, a 17-year-old student from Delhi.

During the hearing, Justice DY Chandrachud made a strong remark that this is the condition of the national capital. Imagine what message we are giving to the world. The top court has directed the Center and the states to continue with the measures to check pollution for a few more days. In the meantime, if the pollution level comes down to 100, some restrictions may be removed, the bench said.

The court will hear the matter again on November 29. On the issue of stubble burning, CJI Ramana questioned what the bureaucracy has done so far to deal with the crisis. He said- “What is the bureaucracy doing? They can talk to farmers, involve scientists and take decisions”.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, referred to media reports that the farmers were not being fined for burning stubble in Punjab due to the upcoming elections. To this CJI Ramana said- “We are not worried. We are only concerned with pollution”.

Let us tell you that even before this, both the Center and the Delhi government have been reprimanded during the hearing on pollution from the Supreme Court. The top court had then sought a response on measures to reduce it immediately.