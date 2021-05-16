Delhi, Punjab, Haryana extend lockdown; India sees lowest rise in daily cases in 25 days-India News , GadgetClock



The lockdown was prolonged until 24 Could in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, whereas the Punjab authorities prolonged the restrictions until 31 Could

As India noticed the lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases after a spot of 25 days on Sunday, with 3.11 lakh new cases being reported, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir prolonged lockdown restrictions in a bid to curb the COVID-19 unfold.

A complete of three,11,170 new cases have been reported in a day, taking India’s COVID-19 caseload to 2,46,84,077, the Union well being ministry mentioned. The final time the nation recorded a low single-day spike in new cases was on 21 April, when 2,95,041 new cases have been reported.

9 days later, on 30 April, India turned the primary nation to report greater than 4 lakh daily cases because the pandemic started in 2020.

On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal introduced that the lockdown might be prolonged for the fourth time until 24 Could.

Making the announcement, he mentioned, “We’ve got been witnessing good restoration following the lockdown. coronavirus cases have been on a decline. We do not wish to lose the acquire that we have now made in the previous couple of days. We’re extending the lockdown for yet one more week. As a substitute of tomorrow, lockdown is prolonged until subsequent Monday, 5 am in Delhi.”

The restrictions imposed beneath the lockdown, together with suspension of metro prepare providers, will stay in drive until morning on 24 Could.

“There is no such thing as a rest as of now and all of the restrictions that have been enforced in this week will proceed,” Kejriwal added, stating that the positivity charge in Delhi has additional diminished to almost 10 p.c.

The lockdown was additionally prolonged until 24 Could in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, whereas the Punjab authorities prolonged the restrictions until 31 Could.

Moreover, Maharashtra, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Haryana have been among the many states which have reported some enchancment in phrases of daily COVID cases, although the demise toll stays a reason behind concern, PTI reported.

In the meantime, Congress chief and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav died on Sunday, days after recovering from coronavirus , PTI reported. Satav (46) was present process therapy at a personal hospital in Pune after testing coronavirus optimistic final month, and was on ventilator assist.

A media launch by the Jehangir Hospital mentioned Satav succumbed to “secondary pneumonia with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome” round 5 am. He had turn out to be “RT-PCR swab adverse” on 9 Could, it added.

On the vaccine entrance, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Sunday mentioned its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ has been discovered to be efficient towards coronavirus strains discovered in India and the UK.

Citing a research revealed in peer-reviewed medical journal Scientific Infectious Ailments, the vaccine producer famous that vaccination with Covaxin produced neutralising titres towards all key rising variants examined, together with B.1.617 and B.1.1.7, first recognized in India and the UK, respectively.

Additionally on Sunday, the Union well being ministry clarified that already booked on-line appointments for second dose of Covishield vaccine will stay legitimate and the identical is not going to be cancelled on Co-WIN platform, reported PTI.

It, nevertheless, mentioned requisite adjustments have now been completed in the Co-WIN digital portal, because of which additional on-line or on-site appointments is not going to be doable if the interval after first dose date for a beneficiary is lower than 84 days.

The Centre had on 13 Could prolonged the hole between the primary and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks primarily based on the suggestions by the COVID Working Group chaired by NK Arora.

The clarification comes amid reviews suggesting that individuals who had pre-booked their appointment for the second dose in lower than 84 days on CoWIN are being turned again from vaccination centres with out getting the second dose of Covishield, reported Reside Mint.

‘No new virus pressure behind spate of COVID-19 deaths in AMU’

The Aligarh Muslim College (AMU), which has flagged a excessive variety of COVID-19 deaths amongst its school and non-teaching employees, was advised by officers that genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples has not discovered any proof pointing to a brand new pressure circulating on the AMU campus.

No less than 38 AMU lecturers together with 17 serving ones, have died of COVID-19 or COVID-like signs in the final month, triggering doubts if any new lethal pressure of the virus has been in circulation on the campus.

These doubts additionally prompted the varsity’s JNMC authorities to ship COVID-19 samples from the AMU campus and its neighbouring Civil Strains space for genome sequencing to the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi.

“No new pressure of coronavirus has been detected in samples despatched for genome sequencing to the CSIR in New Delhi,” mentioned a senior JNMC official, in a aid to the hospital’s beleaguered employees who’ve been on the sting following numerous deaths of the serving and retired AMU staff.

India’s COVID-19 lively caseload decreases by 55,344 in 24 hours

India’s COVID-19 lively cases rely has decreased to 36,18,458 with a web decline of 55,344 cases being recorded in the lively caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity charge dropped to 16.98 p.c, the Union well being ministry mentioned on Sunday.

The full lively caseload now includes 14.66 p.c of the nation’s whole infections, it mentioned.

Ten states — Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh — cumulatively account for 74.69 p.c of the nation’s whole lively cases, the ministry mentioned.

A declining pattern in the positivity charge can also be noticed which has dropped to 16.98 p.c (16 Could) from 24.47 p.c recorded on 3 Could, it mentioned.

India’s cumulative recoveries have reached 2,07,95,335 with 3,62,437 sufferers recuperating in a span of 24 hours. It outnumbers the nation’s daily COVID-19 cases for the fifth time in the final six days, the ministry mentioned.

Ten states account for 70.94 p.c of the brand new recoveries.

The ministry famous that Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Haryana reported 74.7 p.c of the three,11,170 new cases registered in a span of 24 hours.

Karnataka has reported the very best daily new cases at 41,664 adopted by Maharashtra with 34,848 cases and Tamil Nadu with 33,658 new cases. The nationwide mortality charge at the moment stands at 1.09 p.c.

BMC shifts 580 COVID-19 sufferers in view of Cyclone Tauktae warning

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Company shifted 580 sufferers from Covid care centres in the town as a precautionary measure after India Meteorological Division warned that Cyclone Tauktae is more likely to go near the town.

The BMC on Saturday night time shifted 580 sufferers from BKC (243), Dahisar (183) and Mulund (154) jumbo Covid care amenities to state and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai.

The BMC had alerted metropolis hospitals to keep away from last-minute confusion over beds and availability of oxygen gadgets.

COVID-19 caseload particulars

With 3.11 lakh contemporary coronavirus infections, India noticed the lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases after a spot of 25 days, whereas the demise toll rose to 2,70,284 with 4,077 new fatalities, in line with the Union Well being Ministry information up to date on Sunday.

A complete of three,11,170 new cases have been reported in a day, taking India’s whole tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,46,84,077.

A complete of two,95,041 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours on 21 April.

The lively cases have diminished to 36,18,458 comprising 14.66 p.c of the entire infections, whereas the nationwide COVID-19 restoration charge has improved to 84.25 p.c, the info up to date at 8 am confirmed.

The quantity of people that have recuperated from the illness surged to 2,07,95,335, whereas the case fatality charge was recorded at 1.09 p.c, the info acknowledged.

In keeping with the ICMR, 31,48,50,143 samples have been examined as much as Could 15 with 18,32,950 samples being examined on Saturday.

The 4,077 new fatalities embody 960 from Maharashtra, 349 from Karnataka, 337 from Delhi, 303 from Tamil Nadu, 281 from Uttar Pradesh, 216 from Punjab, 197 from Uttarakhand, 149 from Rajasthan, 144 every from Haryana and West Bengal, 129 from Chhattisgarh.

A complete of two,70,284 deaths have been reported up to now in the nation together with 80,512 from Maharashtra, 21,434 from Karnataka, 21244 from Delhi, 17,359 from Tamil Nadu, 17,238 from Uttar Pradesh, 13,137 from West Bengal, 11,693 from Punjab and 11,590 from Chhattisgarh.

With inputs from PTI