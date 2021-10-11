Delhi Rain: Decreased rainfall in October is a matter of concern:

New Delhi

Rainfall in October has been steadily declining for the past few years. Due to this, it is getting late in the capital. After the monsoon rains till September, the cold rains start in the capital from October. It doesn’t rain much this winter, but it does rain. October receives about 28 mm of rainfall during the month.

October was dry 5 times in 14 years

October 5 has been dry for the last 14 years. It has been raining more than normal for just two years. On other occasions, even thirty percent of the normal rainfall did not occur in October. According to meteorologists, the rains in October are crucial for climate change. Until a few years ago, people attending Ramli and Durga Puja used to wear shawls or light warm clothes. Now almost the whole of October doesn’t feel cold.

Six times 8.1 mm or less of rain fell

So far this year, Delhi (Safdarjung) has received only 3.4 mm of rainfall. No rain as forecast until October 15. Due to this lack of rain in October, pollution also starts increasing rapidly. It was completely dry in October 2020, 2018, 2017, 2010 and 2007. Six times between 2007 and 2021, the rainfall was 8.1 mm or less.

October rains are very important in terms of cold

According to Skymet Weather, winter rain works to increase and decrease the cold. The significance of this October rains is that after that the temperature starts falling very fast. Due to this lack of rain, the severe cold now starts only after November 15. Climate change is expected in the next three to four days. The maximum temperature can be reduced to 33 degrees around October 15 and the morning temperature can reach around 21 degrees.

