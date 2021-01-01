Delhi Rain: Delhi Rain: Morning drizzle relieves Delhiites from heat, orange warning for today’s rain

Highlights Delhiites were relieved from the heat, the morning rain made the weather pleasant

Orange alert for rain in Delhi today, moderate rain expected

The monsoon will break once again after light rains on August 23

New Delhi

Delhiites have been relieved by the scorching sun. Light rain on Friday evening had made the weather pleasant. The rains this morning have brought down the temperature in Delhi even further. On Saturday, of course, the meteorological department has issued an orange rain alert in Delhi, but it is believed that relief from the rains will not last long.

The rain made the weather pleasant

The morning rains have made the weather in Delhi pleasant and the people suffering from humidity have been relieved. The view is from Vijay Chowk, Delhi. The rains in Delhi-NCR, which started yesterday evening, continued this morning. The mercury has also dropped due to rains and the temperature has come down to 27 degrees Celsius.

Orange alert for rain in Delhi today

The meteorological department has forecast moderate rains on Saturday. An orange alert has also been issued for this. Today the maximum temperature can be 32 and the minimum temperature 25 degrees. The rains will start receding from August 22. Rain is expected on August 23rd. From August 24 the weather will be dry and with it the temperature will also start to rise. This break will last until at least August 26th. On August 25 and 26, the temperature will once again reach 37 degrees.

The third break of the monsoon in August

However, in the next two days, the weather will be dry again. Which will cause heat and humidity to bother again. This will be the third break of the monsoon in August. It can be 4 to 5 days old. Temperatures can reach 37 degrees during this period. At the same time, according to some websites, 14 days forecast, after August 23, until the end of August, there is no rain in the capital.