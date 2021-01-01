Delhi Rain Update: Delhi Rain: Relieve from Sweat, Rain will return to Delhi from this evening

Highlights There will be relief from the heat this evening, rain is expected in Delhi

The maximum temperature may drop by two degrees from Thursday, i.e. today.

This magic of rain will also be the same as last time, not the same everywhere

New Delhi

To relieve the sweaty people, the rain may come back from this evening. Moderate to heavy rains are expected from August 20 to 21 after a slow onset. The Orange Alert has been issued on August 21st. However, the weather may become dry again from August 24. The capital is getting hotter due to lack of rains. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 38 degrees. This is four degrees higher than normal. The minimum temperature also stabilized at 27.4 degrees Celsius, which is one degree higher than normal. Humidity was 45 to 85 percent.

Chance of rain in Delhi this evening

The maximum temperature may drop by two degrees from Thursday. It will be cloudy throughout the day. Light rain is expected in the evening or at night. The maximum temperature can be 36 degrees. The minimum temperature will also remain at 28 degrees. The meteorological department estimates that there will be maximum rainfall activities on August 20 and 21. There may be moderate to heavy rain on the 21st. After that the rain will start to decrease. On August 24 the weather will be dry again. With the temperature dropping for about three to four days, people will definitely get some relief from the sun.

It will rain again in the capital Delhi, the meteorological department has issued an orange alert

According to Skymet, this spell of rain will be the same as last time. It will not rain everywhere. Light rain in some places, moderate rain in some places and low rain in some places. The rains will reduce the deficit, but normal rainfall is expected in August.

