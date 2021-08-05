Delhi rape Nirbhaya mother Asha Devi furious over politicians Crime will not stop till the thinking of politicians changes

Alleged rape and murder of 9-year-old girl in Delhi Once again a debate has erupted regarding the safety of women. After the alleged rape of the girl, she was murdered and cremated without the consent of the family. People including the main accused Radhe Shyam have been arrested in this case. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also reached to meet the victim’s family And he talked about justice to the girl. Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya (dead), who was gangraped in 2012, has expressed her anger over this incident.

He has said that such cases do not come down because all the governments throw themselves away by blaming each other. While speaking on the show Aaj Tak, Asha Devi said, ‘Whenever such a case comes to the fore, everyone throws the blame on each other. Whenever the incident happens, we have empty arguments. Everyone gets sidelined by blaming each other.’

He further said, ‘In our country such incidents happen because of this. Nobody works on it, nobody stands for anybody. Because everyone has to give up their own. They will say that it happened in their kingdom, happened in their kingdom. Because of this crime is not decreasing, nor will it ever be less.

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said, till the time the thinking of the leaders does not change, crime will never stop. Governments are abdicating their responsibility #attack #DelhiRape@anjanaomkashyap pic.twitter.com/sjlD2kjY7Q — AajTak (@aajtak) August 4, 2021

He said that this will not happen only by changing the thinking of the society, but the thinking of the leaders should also be changed. She said, ‘We say that the thinking of the society will change but I say that till the thinking of our leaders and representatives does not change, crime will never stop. Somewhere our governments are abdicating their responsibility.

What is the whole case of Delhi rape- On July 9, in the evening, a 9-year-old girl had gone to the old Nangal crematorium to fetch water and she did not return. When her mother started the search, it came to know that her child was found dead in the crematorium. There it was told by the Pandit that the girl died due to electrocution, after which her last rites were performed.

Four people, including the main accused Radhe Shyam, were arrested in this case after the family accused the police of murder after raping the girl. An FIR has been registered under SCST Act, POCSO Act and IPC sections 376, 302, 342, 201, 506, and 34.





