Delhi Rapid rise in corona cases 51 percent cases increased in one day 2,716 new cases came

In Delhi, the cases of infection have been increasing for the last few days amid the increase in the cases of new polymorph of corona, Omicron. The number of patients who lost their lives due to this epidemic in the city has increased to 25,108. Nine patients died of corona in the city in December last year and seven patients died in November.

There was a rapid rise in the cases of corona in Delhi on Saturday. According to the report of the Health Department, 2,716 new cases were reported in a day, which is the highest number of cases in a day since May 21. During this, one patient died, while the infection rate has increased to 3.64 percent. If we look at the district wise, the maximum number of cases have come in South Delhi and the least number of cases have come in North-East Delhi.

The cases of infection that came on Saturday are 51 percent more than the cases that came a day earlier. According to the data released by the Health Department, 1,796 cases were reported on Friday and 1,313 on Thursday and the infection rate was recorded at 1.73 percent and 2.44 percent respectively. On Saturday, the cases in a day crossed the 2,000 mark after seven months and the infection rate increased to 3.64 percent. On May 21, there were 3,009 cases and the infection rate was recorded at 4.76 percent, while 252 patients died.

In India, 22,775 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in a day, which is the highest since October 6. Now the number of patients under treatment in the country has crossed the one lakh mark. With this, the number of cases related to this has increased to 1,431 after 161 new cases of the new polymorph of the virus, Omicron. The Union Health Ministry gave information on Saturday morning. The ministry said that out of 1,431 cases of Omicron polymorphism, 374 have recovered or have migrated from the country.

22,775 new cases of corona virus infection have been reported in India and 406 more people have died. Maharashtra has reported the maximum 454 cases of Omicron infection followed by 351 in Delhi, 118 in Kerala and 115 in Gujarat. After the arrival of new cases, where the cases of infection increased to 3,48,61,579, the number of patients under treatment increased to 1,04,781. After the death of 406 patients due to infection, the death toll has gone up to 4,81,080. On October 6, 22,431 new cases of infection were reported in the country in 24 hours. At the same time, on November 30, the number of patients under treatment had crossed one lakh.

So far 3,42,75,312 people have become infection free. The death rate was recorded at 1.38%. In the last 24 hours in the country, out of 406 cases of death due to infection, 353 cases were reported in Kerala and eight in Maharashtra.

According to the data, a total of 4,81,486 people have died due to infection in the country so far, out of which 1,41,526 in Maharashtra, 47,794 in Kerala, 38,335 in Karnataka, 36,776 in Tamil Nadu, 25,107 in Delhi, 22,915 in Uttar Pradesh and West 19,764 people have died in Bengal. The Health Ministry said that out of those who have died due to corona virus infection so far, more than 70 percent of the patients also had other diseases.