Delhi Record Breaking Rain: Record-breaking, airport submerged, roads submerged … 4 districts of Delhi still receive below normal rainfall – Record rainfall in four districts of Delhi despite below normal rainfall

Highlights Generally, rainfall fluctuates by 20 to 30 percent.

But this time the rain in the capital Delhi is more unusual.

Delhi is divided into 9 districts with 4 districts receiving below normal rainfall.

New Delhi

Despite record rainfall in the capital, rainfall is below average in four districts. This means that there is no uniform rain everywhere in the capital. North Delhi received 108 per cent more rainfall than normal, while Northeast Delhi received 31 per cent less rainfall than normal. This is when after torrential rains in Delhi on Saturday, the airport was flooded, roads were flooded and the record of 77 years of rain was also broken.

According to experts, the rainfall graph in the capital usually does not fluctuate much. 20 to 30 percent rainfall is fluctuating. Sometimes even a 50 percent difference appears. But this time the rain is more unusual. The meteorological department has divided the capital into nine districts, with four districts receiving below-normal rainfall. The area around the Yamuna has received less rainfall. The capital was flooded on Saturday due to rains.

However, experts are talking about a rapid change in the pattern of rainfall in September. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet said the trend of rains in September is changing rapidly. Now it is raining more in September. The monsoon also delays the departure. This pollution can also be linked to climate change and requires research.

If the monsoon comes late, it will be late

The monsoon, which is 16 days late, will also have time to leave this time. According to experts, the monsoon will not start before September 20. However, such torrential rains are unlikely to return now. Another moderate rain is expected on Sunday. It will rain lightly after that.

Orange alert for rain in Delhi today

The meteorological department also issued an orange alert for rain on Sunday. Under which moderate rain may fall. The average rainfall is 65 mm. Normally, the monsoon leaves the capital on September 17, but the IMD forecasts light rain until September 17. The departure of the monsoon is announced when there is no rain for at least a week.