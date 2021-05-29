Delhi reports 956 new cases, lowest daily COVID-19 rise in over 2 months; 122 deaths in 24 hours-India News , GadgetClock

Delhi reports 956 new circumstances, lowest daily COVID-19 rise in over (*24*) months; 122 deaths in 24 hours-India News , GadgetClock



That is the primary time since 22 March, when 888 infections had been recorded, that the daily circumstances in the Nationwide Capital have fallen under 1,000

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded 956 recent coronavirus(*(*24*)*) infections, the lowest in over two months whereas, the positivity fee slipped to 1.19 p.c, in response to well being division information.

With the demise of 122 extra sufferers, the COVID-19(*(*24*)*) toll in Delhi elevated to 24,073, the well being division bulletin acknowledged.

On Friday, 1,141 circumstances and 139 fatalities had been recorded whereas the positivity fee stood at 1.59 p.c.

Whereas, 1,072 COVID-19(*(*24*)*) circumstances and 117 deaths had been recorded on Thursday whereas, the positivity fee was 1.53 p.c.