Delhi Republic Day Parade 2022 india military might and cultural Tableau rajpath

75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force will take part in the fly past this time on the occasion of Republic Day. At the same time, old and present modern aircraft like Rafale, Mi-17, Sarang, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Apache and Dakota will also exhibit art.

The country is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. On this occasion, 17 military bands, 16 military teams, 25 tableaux from several states will be displayed in the Republic Day parade to be held in Delhi. Let us tell you that the tableau of Kashi Vishwanath Dham will also be included in these tableaux. It is worth noting that for the second time, the tableau related to Varanasi is being included in this parade coming out on Rajpath.

Please note that this time the timing of the parade has been changed. Where earlier it used to start at 10 am every year, this time it will start at 10.30. In fact, due to the winter season, people do not see the flypast and parade clearly due to dense fog. In such a situation, it has been decided to advance the time for the convenience of the people.

This time 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force will participate in the fly past in the parade to be held at Rajpath. This will include old and current modern aircraft/helicopters like Rafale, Mi-17, Sarang, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Apache and Dakota. During this, many different structures including Rahat, Meghna, Tricolor, Eklavya, Trishul, Vijay and Amrit will be displayed.

It is worth noting that this time during the parade, 10 scrolls of 75 meters length and 15 feet height will be displayed on the Rajpath for the first time. 10 large LED screens will be installed to watch the parade.