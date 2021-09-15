Delhi Riot Case: Like Godhra Delhi Riot Case: Once again, like Godhra Case, why Hindu-Muslim accused are being heard separately? – The order of the Delhi court to conduct an independent trial of the riots mentions the Godhra violence

The Delhi court passed the order considering cases related to the Godhra riots in Gujarat. The trial of the accused in the murder of a 24-year-old man during the riots in northeast Delhi has been ordered to be separated on the basis of their religious beliefs. The court observed that there is a classification of undertrials and at the same time the suit may adversely affect their defense as they belong to Hindu and Muslim religions.

On February 24, 2020, a man named Salman was killed by a mob in Delhi’s Shiv Vihar. The FIR registered in this case has the names of three Hindus and two Muslims. He is accused of spreading riots and arson.

The court responded

A bizarre situation arose in court over whether individuals of different religions could be heard together on charges of involvement in two different conspiracies and illegal gatherings. On this, the Additional Sessions Judge said that since the accused belonged to different religions, prejudice would definitely affect their defense.

Asked to change the chargesheet in two weeks

The judge hearing the case directed Delhi Police Commissioner (Crime) Joy N Tirkey to submit the chargesheet in full print with amendments within two weeks.

Giving an example for the hearing of the Godhra riots case, the judge said that he felt it appropriate to conduct a separate trial of the accused so that their defense would not be affected by any prejudice.

Mentioned Godhra’s hearing

A similar situation arose during the hearing of the Godhra communal riots case before the Gujarat court … where the High Court had allowed a separate trial of the accused from two different communities. “

Demand for separate chargesheets of Muslims and Hindus

The court said, “Therefore, the court’s ahlmad (court officer) has been directed to enter a separate session case number in the FIR and separate the present chargesheet as the case of three accused, Kuldeep, Deepak Thakur and Deepak Yadav. Other chargesheets related to the case will be considered relevant.

After the court fixed the charges, it was decided to hold a separate hearing of the case. The court said there was sufficient material to charge the five accused under the relevant section.

An offense was filed under this section

The court has charged the accused under sections 147 (riot), 148 (rioting with armed and lethal weapon), 149 (part of an illegal gathering to commit a crime for general purpose), 153A (assault or insult for religious reasons) under section of the Indian Penal Code. )