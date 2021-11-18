delhi riots shahrukh pathan who pointed gun at police has told to court that intention was to scare

During the riots that broke out in Delhi in February last year, pictures of Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahiya being fired with a pistol went viral on social media. The police had made a person named Shahrukh Pathan an accused in this case. Shahrukh, who was made an accused in this case, has argued before the court that he did not fire at the police. His intention was not to kill the policeman but to scare him.

During the hearing of the case in a Delhi court on Thursday, advocate Maneka Guruswamy, appearing for accused Shahrukh, said that the accused had fired only two bullets. There was an aerial firing in this and the other was fired for its own defence. The accused did not make any attempt to kill the policeman. During this, the lawyer of the accused also played a 26-second video of the time of the incident in the court.

After this, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat asked the lawyer of the accused to play the video again. During this, the judge said that before firing in the air, look at the condition of the pistol. Its target is only on Head Constable Deepak Dahiya. On this, the counsel for the accused said that no one was targeted by head constable Deepak Dahiya in both the firing. The accused did not intend to kill him. His intention was only to scare. If he intended to shoot, he would have done so.

However, advocate Anuj Handa, appearing for the police, said that the accused had pointed a pistol at the policeman. Handa also said that the pistol was pointed slightly below the complainant’s head. Due to multiple shots fired and retreating, his hand went upwards. Also, the public prosecutor said that the accused shoots in different directions. If a person was killed in this, would it not be considered a crime?

Let us inform that Shahrukh Pathan was arrested on 3 March 2020 after the picture of the head constable taunting the pistol went viral. Shahrukh Pathan is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. Significantly, last year during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), riots broke out in North-East Delhi. At least 53 people were killed and over 700 were injured in the communal riots that broke out in North-East Delhi.