Delhi riots The murder was seen from the crack of the wall, truth told in the court, after that charges were framed by the court-

A Delhi court has framed charges of murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy against four accused, terming the murder of a man during last year’s riots as a planned attack. Anwar Hussain, Qasim, Shahrukh and Khalid Ansari are accused of brutally thrashing a man named Deepak to death near Ambedkar College on February 25, 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat framed the charges against the accused persons and told them all in the presence of their lawyers. The accused, considering themselves not guilty, talked about fighting the case in the case. The court had earlier said in an order on November 9 that the conspiracy of the planned attack was clearly visible in this case. The court said the most important witness in the case was Sunil Kumar. He was an eyewitness to the incident. He had explained successively how Deepak was killed by a mob of armed Muslims, including the accused persons.

According to court records, Sunil had said that on February 25, a mob of Muslims was coming illegally from the Kardampuri culvert. People were making their way towards Gokulpur raising the slogan of Allah Ho Akbar. At the same time, the mob caught hold of Deepak. He was brutally beaten up. The eyewitness told that he hid under the cover of a wall behind the drain and saw the whole murder through the crack of the wall. He has identified the four accused persons by their names.

The court said that it is clear from the testimony of the witness that an unlawful mob rioted and hit Deepak with a deadly weapon. He died in the attack. The court said that there are grounds to hold that the four accused committed offenses under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, deadly weapon), 302 (murder) as well as sections 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC. Charges have also been framed against the accused under 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Keep in mind that in February 2020, there were communal clashes in North-East Delhi. At least 53 people were killed and over 700 were injured after violence broke out between CAA supporters and protesters opposing it.