Delhi riots: Umar Khalid: Delhi Police chargesheet against Umar Khalid is like an argument in a Family Man web series script

The lawyer for Umar Khalid, an accused in the Delhi riots and a former student of JNU, has questioned the Delhi Police on the chargesheet. During the trial court hearing of Khalid’s bail application, his lawyer Tridip Paes said that the entire chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police was similar to the script of the ‘Family Man’ web series, with no evidence to support the allegations. The lawyer asked how anyone could be racist by opposing the Citizenship Reform Act (CAA). The next hearing on the bail application is scheduled for Monday.

Omar Khalid’s lawyers argued that the indictment contained major allegations against his client but without any facts. “The exaggerated allegations in the indictment are like the scripts shown by the noisy news channels at midnight, which are the ideas of the investigating officer,” Pais said.

Omar Khalid’s lawyer said the chargesheet was an attempt to paint the anti-CAA movement as ethnic. He said, ‘If you say CAA is bad, it means you believe in this country and secularism. But the Delhi Police’s chargesheet has given an ethnic color to the anti-CAA protests.

If you look at history, the police will read the pain of the court on the Delhi riots, the eyes will be ashamed.

Omar Khalid has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, UAPA, the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.