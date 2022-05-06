Delhi School 9th, 11th Result 2022: Government School 9th ​​and 11th Result Announced, Here is the direct link – Check out delhi school 9th, 11th Result 2022 at edudel.nic.in

Delhi Education Directorate (DoE) has announced the results of 9th and 11th standard of government schools (Delhi School 9th, 11th results 2022). Students sitting for the exam can check by visiting the official website of DoE, edudel.nic.in. Students will need to use the roll number to view their results. However, students may have to wait a while to see the results as the website is not working properly at the moment due to the rush of students to see the results. Students can view their results at the direct link below.

Delhi School Class 11th 9th Result 2022 Check your result with these steps

Step 1- Students first go to the official website edudel.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the 9th and 11th results link on the homepage.

Step 3- You will now be redirected to another page.

Step 4Select your class and enter your ID and date of birth.

Step 6- Now enter the visual code.

Step 7- Finally press the submit button.

Step 8- After submitting, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 9- Check your result and print the result.

Delhi School Class 11th 9th Result 2022

The Delhi Education Directorate conducts the ninth examination in March or April every year. However, this time the test was not conducted due to corona and the result has been declared on the basis of internal assessment marks. According to the results, 80.3% of 9th standard students have been promoted to 10th standard.