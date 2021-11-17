delhi School closed: School closed: Big news for students! Schools and colleges in Delhi NCR will remain closed till further notice – Schools and colleges in Delhi NCR will remain closed till further notice Air Quality Panel Inspection Details

Highlights Schools and colleges have been closed due to pollution.

Schools and colleges will not start until further notice

Students will continue their studies through online classes.

The Air Quality Management Commission (CAQM) issued a directive late Tuesday night stating that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region (NCR) will remain closed until further notice and only online education will be allowed. The Commission directed that out of 11 thermal power plants within a 300 km radius of Delhi, only five – NTPC, Jhajjar, Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar, Panipat TPS, HPGCL, Nabha Power Limited TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa. Will be working till November 30.



The commission has directed states arriving in Delhi and NCR to abide by the region’s “C&D” waste management rules and dust control regulations by November 21 at railway services or railway stations, metro railway corporation services, stations, airports and inter-country. State Bus Terminals (ISBTS). ) With instructions to stop construction and demolition activities and activities related to national security or defense or projects of national importance.

Trucks carrying non-essential goods have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday to curb rising levels of air pollution. Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the matter, the commission on Tuesday convened a meeting of senior officials from Delhi and NCR states on acute air pollution in Delhi and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“All public and private schools, colleges and educational institutions in the NCR will remain closed until further notice and only online education will be allowed,” the CAQM directive said. They are instructed to work from home with at least 50 percent attendance. Encourage employees and private establishments to adhere to this rule.

“All industries that still use non-approved fuel in the NCR will be shut down immediately by the concerned governments … The NCR will have strict restrictions on the use of DG sets except for state and GNCTD emergency services,” the commission said.

Authorities in the NCR have been ordered to ensure that diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years are not found running on the road, respectively. The Delhi government has been directed to procure enough CNG buses and get them off the road as soon as possible.

The chief secretaries of Delhi and NCR states have been directed to monitor the implementation of the directive regularly and submit a compliance report to the commission on Monday.

The Delhi government had on Monday ordered the closure of live classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions for a week. All government offices, agencies and autonomous bodies have been asked to work from home except for essential services.