delhi school reopen: delhi school: can winter holidays come early? Decision to resume school soon – delhi school reopne News, Decision to be made on this date, see latest updates

Highlights Important decision to start schools in Delhi soon.

Schools can start even after the winter break.

Delhi school reopening news: Demands for reopening of schools in Delhi are gaining momentum after the Supreme Court allowed some restrictions to be relaxed. A recent report by the Pollution Commission suggested that the decision to reopen schools in Delhi could be reconsidered. Which could lead to a landmark decision on December 17, 2021.



Thoughts of opening a school after the winter break

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote in an ANI tweet on schools, “We are ready to face the threat of Omicron. If necessary, we impose the necessary restrictions. Currently, no such restrictions need to be imposed. It may be decided to resume school after the winter break. It is expected that the winter holidays will be announced soon and then the schools will start. However, an official decision is expected on December 17.

Proposals to start schools from December 20 have been received

Earlier, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that two proposals had come from the education department to reopen the school. The first proposal calls for immediate start of schools, colleges, institutes and coaching for students in class VIII, while the second proposal proposes to start schools for students from elementary to class V from December 20. “We are sending CAQM as directed by the apex court,” the class minister said. Instructions for starting schools will be issued following the instructions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Different opinions about opening a school

People have been divided since the resumption of schooling in Delhi. Schools, teachers, parents and students are divided because some people think that sending students back for offline classes would not be a good decision. People, on the other hand, consider it a loss of education and agree to open schools soon.

In particular, the Delhi government had announced to start schools in the state from November 29. Meanwhile, the air in Delhi has been extremely low for some time. The apex court then directed the Delhi government to consider closing the schools immediately and the schools remained closed till further orders.