delhi school reopen: Delhi schools reopen: students of class 6th to 12th enter Delhi, primary schools reopen on this day

Highlights Schools were closed on December 2 due to air pollution.

Offline classes from 6th to 12th started from 18th December.

Elementary school will start soon.

Delhi schools reopen: The Delhi Government has started schools from 6th to 12th standard from today (December 18, 2021). Following the Supreme Court’s directive, the Air Quality Management Commission (CAQM) had issued instructions to start schools and colleges in phases. CAQM says it has received a large number of applications to open schools and educational institutions. Following the directions of the Supreme Court, it has been decided to investigate all these and give relief in this direction.



Offline class started for students of class 6th to 12th

The Directorate of Education on Friday told all schools that the Air Quality Commission has allowed the resumption of offline classes for students in grades 6th to 12th. In view of this, all government schools, government aided schools, private schools, NDMC schools, three MCD schools and Cantt board schools are starting from 18th December. The Directorate has directed all schools to disseminate this information to all students, staff, school management committee members and parents.

Primary schools will start from December 27

Following the Supreme Court’s directive, the Air Quality Management Commission (CAQM) has approved to start primary school for students up to 6th standard from December 18 and primary school from December 27, 2021. Offline classes for Class 5 children will start from 27th December.

Winter vacation ideas

Earlier, there were plans to start school after the winter break. According to a tweet by ANI, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that he may decide to reopen the school after the winter break. “We are ready to face the threat of Omicron,” he said. If necessary, we impose the necessary restrictions. There is no need to impose any such restrictions at present. ‘

Notably, on November 16, the CAQM had directed to close schools, colleges and institutions in Delhi-NCR till further orders. Subsequently, on November 25, CAQM lifted the ban on offline classes in schools in Delhi-NCR. On December 2, all schools and colleges in Delhi-NCR were closed once again.