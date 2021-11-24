Delhi School Reopening News: Delhi School Reopening: Schools and Colleges to Reopen in Delhi from Monday

Delhi school reopening news: Schools and colleges in Delhi will resume on Monday, November 29. The announcement was made by the Arvind Kejriwal government after the Supreme Court once again slammed the city’s pollution. However, the court also said, “If the situation improves, lift some restrictions.” “Delhi’s air quality is improving now. Schools, colleges and educational institutions will reopen from Monday,” Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told reporters this afternoon.



Gopal Rai said that from November 27 to December 3, only CNG and electric vehicles engaged in essential services will be allowed access, while the ban on trucks running on petrol and diesel will remain in place. Apart from this, all the offices of the Delhi government will start functioning from November 29.

Earlier, the Delhi government had lifted the ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities in the capital, citing improvements in air quality. Gopal Rai said on Wednesday that construction activities would be temporarily halted if any violations were found on the site.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s overall air quality index (AIQ) was at 280. According to SAFAR, the PM10 level was recorded at 58 in the ‘satisfactory’ category and the PM 2.5 level at 38 in the ‘satisfactory’ category. According to the SAFAR bulletin, local surface winds are expected to increase from November 27, which will improve air quality.

Schools were closed on November 17

Due to the serious pollution situation in Delhi, schools and colleges were closed till further orders on November 17. In addition, 100 per cent work from home (WFH) scheme was implemented in government departments.