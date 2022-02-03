Delhi schools reopen: Delhi schools reopen: Can Delhi schools start from this date? Decisions coming soon, these could be guidelines – Delhi school reopening Latest News, DDMA to take decisions, these could be guidelines

A number of important issues will be discussed at DDMA’s Covid-19 review meeting on Friday 04 February 2022 in Delhi. This could range from starting schools in the state to relaxing other restrictions. The decision to reopen the school is expected to be taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) from next week. Because there was no discussion on this in the last meeting held on 27th January. The parents’ association has submitted letters and petitions to the Delhi government requesting Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal to reopen the school. The Delhi government had recommended reopening of schools at the last DDMA meeting.

The Delhi government is in favor of reopening the school. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia is also emphasizing on starting schools for the betterment of students. Schools need to be reopened to prevent further damage to students’ socio-emotional health, he said. “The safety of the children was our priority in the days of Kovid,” he added. But now various researches have found that it is not so harmful for children, so it is necessary to start school again, because now is the time for exams and related preparation.



The parents’ association is also requesting that the school be reopened. Manish Sisodia himself had informed about this from his Twitter handle. He said in a tweet that a delegation of more than 1,600 parents had signed a statement in favor of reopening the school.

Schools in Delhi can start from this date

The DDM meeting to be held on 04 February may decide to resume the school from next week i.e. 07 February 2022. However, at present senior students i.e. students of class 9th to 12th can be called for offline classes. After this the junior class students can be called to the school in stages.

These important rules may apply once schools in Delhi open

Written approval of a parent is required to attend school.

Necessary rules including face mask or face shield, social distance and hand sanitizer have to be taken care of.

School staff and students between the ages of 15 and 18 should be vaccinated.

If parents do not want their children to go to school, the school cannot put pressure on them.

Therma screening can be done at the school entrance.

Online classes will also continue.

The school premises need to be cleaned from time to time.

The DDM took this decision at its last meeting

At its last meeting on January 27, the DDMA relaxed other restrictions while lifting the weekend curfew. It allowed cinema halls, gyms, amusement parks, etc. to open at 50 per cent capacity and allowed 200 people to attend the wedding. Apart from this, a decision was also taken to start calling employees in government offices in Delhi.