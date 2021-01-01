Delhi schools reopen: Delhi schools reopen SOP: Can you go to school or not? Will you attend Check out the important guidelines here – schools in Delhi are reopening, check out what you need to know

Highlights Schools and colleges in Delhi will resume from September 1.

DDM issued SOP

Currently, there will be offline classes for senior students.

Delhi schools reopen SOP: The Delhi government has decided to reopen schools and colleges from September 1. Currently, the state government has decided to start offline classes (reopening of Delhi schools) for senior students i.e. 9th to 12th class students. Apart from this, approval has also been given to open colleges and coaching centers in Delhi. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of educational institutions.



In fact, on August 27, 2021, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after a meeting with the DDMS, gave permission for the reopening of Delhi’s school colleges. Let us know which guidelines will be binding during this period.

Delhi Schools SOP reopens: See key guidelines here

Class 9th to 12th will be filled up to only 50% of the seating capacity of the students and each class will have to adopt a different method.

Social distance will be very important in the school-college campus.

There must be a thermal scanner at the entrance.

Everyone should use a face mask and personal hand sanitizer.

Quarantine forms have to be prepared for emergencies in schools and colleges

Regular visitation to campus should be discontinued.

Students and teachers living in Kovid Entertainment Zone will not be allowed to come to school or college.

Attendance of students in the school will not be mandatory, offline classes can be taken only after the approval of the parents.

Students are also offered the option of online classes.

The school has been vaccinated by teaching and non-teaching staff, otherwise care must be taken to ensure that the vaccine is available early.

Students will be called in two shifts – morning and evening and there will be one hour between the two shifts.

According to the SOB, food, water, books or other items should not be shared with other students on campus.

